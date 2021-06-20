Twelve dead as Tropical Storm Claudette hits southeastern United States | Weather News





At least 12 people were killed when Tropical Depression Claudette swept across the southeastern United States, causing flash floods and tornadoes that destroyed dozens of homes.

Ten people, including nine children, were killed on Saturday in a crash involving 15 vehicles about 35 miles (55 kilometers) south of Montgomery on Interstate 65, according to Butler County Coroner Wayne Garlock.

He said the vehicles likely hydroplaned on wet roads, with eight children, ages 4 to 17, killed in a pickup truck belonging to a youth ranch operated by the Alabama Sheriffs Association for Abused Children or neglected.

Two people died in a separate vehicle, Garlock told local media, Cody Fox, 29, and Ariana Fox, 9 months, both of Marion County, Tennessee. Several people were also injured.

Meanwhile, a 24-year-old man and a 3-year-old boy were killed when a tree fell on their home on Saturday just outside the city limits of Tuscaloosa, said Captain Marty Sellers of the Tuscaloosa Violent Crime Unit at The Tuscaloosa News. Vendors did not immediately identify the victims and a forensic pathologist could not be reached early Sunday.

The deaths came as torrential rains swept through much of northern Alabama and Georgia late Saturday. Up to 12 inches (30 centimeters) of rain was reported earlier from Claudette along the Mississippi Gulf Coast.

Debris covering the street in East Brewton, Alabama [Alicia Jossey via AP Photo]A tropical storm warning was in effect in North Carolina from Little River Inlet to the town of Duck on the Outer Banks. A tropical storm watch was issued from South Santee River, South Carolina, to Little River Inlet, forecasters said.

The eight children killed in the van were returning to an Alabama Sheriffs Association-operated youth ranch near Camp Hill, northeast of Montgomery, after a week at Gulf Shores beach, said Michael Smith, CEO of youth ranches, to the Associated Press.

The van caught fire after the sinking. Candice Gulley, manager of the Tallapoosa County ranch, was rescued and hospitalized in Montgomery, Smith said. His condition was not immediately available. At least one of the dead was Gulleys’ child, Smith said.

This is the worst tragedy I have been part of in my life, said Smith, who was driving to Camp Hill on Sunday to speak to the remaining residents, who had returned from Gulf Shores in a separate van and had not seen the wreck.

Words cannot explain what I saw, Smith said of the crash site, which he visited on Saturday. We love these girls like they are our own children.

Here are the Sunday key messages at 11 a.m. EDT for #Claudette. The system continues to produce heavy rains with possible flash floods over much of the southeastern United States. A few tornadoes are also possible today in parts of Georgia and the Carolinas. https://t.co/tW4KeFW0gB pic.twitter.com/qwMv7aKL5T

National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) June 20, 2021

Top winds remained near 30 mph (45 m / h). Forecasters at the National Hurricane Center predicted Claudette would regain her tropical storm status Monday over eastern North Carolina as she heads out to sea in the Atlantic Ocean.

Flash flood watches were released on Sunday for northern Georgia, most of South Carolina, the coast of North Carolina and parts of southeastern Alabama and Florida.

More than 20 people have been rescued by boat due to flooding in Northport, Alabama, WVUA-TV reported. The Tuscaloosa County emergency management agency tweeted that local Red Cross volunteers were on hand to help those affected. A shelter has been opened in Northport.

Village Creek in Birmingham has passed the flood level at 13 feet (4 meters), the National Weather Service in Birmingham tweeted.

The system was located approximately 25 miles (35 kilometers) west of Atlanta. It was moving east-northeast at 13 mph (20 km / h), the National Hurricane Center said in a notice Sunday morning.

Claudette was declared sufficiently organized to qualify as a named tropical storm early Saturday morning, well after the storm’s center of circulation landed southwest of New Orleans.

Pickup trucks pass each other on the flooded road from Cedar Lake to Biloxi, Mississippi [Rogelio V. Solis/AP Photo]Shortly after making landfall, an alleged tornado caused by the storm demolished or severely damaged at least 50 homes in a small town in Alabama, just north of the Florida border.

Escambia County Sheriff Heath Jackson said an alleged tornado all but razed a mobile home park, knocked down trees on houses and ripped off the roof of a high school gymnasium. Most of the damage was in or near the towns of Brewton and East Brewton, about 48 miles (77 kilometers) north of Pensacola, Florida.

It kind of affected everyone, Jackson said. But with these mobile homes built so close to each other, it can cost them a lot more than homes that are scattered around.

Tornadoes have also been reported in southwest Georgia.

Storm damage was also felt in northern Florida, where winds in some cases as high as 85 mph (137 km / h) tipped an 18-wheeler truck onto its side.

A flooded neighborhood is seen after Tropical Storm Claudette hit Slidell, Louisiana [Gerald Herbert/AP Photo]The storm also dumped torrential rains north of Lake Pontchartrain in Louisiana and along the Mississippi coast, inundating streets and, in some areas, pushing water into homes. The storm later inundated the Florida panhandle and, well inland, a vast expanse of Alabama.

Forecasters said the system could still dump 2-4 inches (5-10 centimeters) of rain in the area, with isolated accumulations of 8 inches (20 centimeters) possible.

Separately, Tropical Storm Dolores made landfall on the west coast of Mexico with near-hurricane force. By Sunday morning, it had dissipated over Mexico. Its remains had maximum sustained winds of 25 mph (35 km / h), and it was centered about 170 miles (275 kilometers) east of Mazatlan, Mexico.

Heavy precipitation of up to 15 inches (38 centimeters) was expected in coastal areas of southwestern and western Mexico throughout the weekend. Forecasters warned of the potential for flash floods and mudslides.







