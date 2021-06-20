Deutsche Bank wants UK graduates to return to office: Insider





Tiina Lee, chief executive of Deutsche Bank AG’s UK and Irish operations, told Business Insider that she wants investment banking graduates to be in the office five days a week, even if the company adopts a hybrid working model.

“My personal view, from the perspective of graduates and interns, is that you should spend as much time as possible in the office as much as possible. “I want our graduates to meet in the office five days a week,” she added, referring specifically to investment banking. Not all graduates are required to work full-time in the office.

As part of its flexible working model, Deutsche Bank plans to allow most employees to work from home up to three days a week. Lenders hope to return more staff to offices in the UK when Covid-19 restrictions are eased. According to the news website, once coronavirus restrictions are lifted in the UK, some employees from the investment banking sector, including graduates and traders, are expected to come into their offices every day.

Lee, who has been working in the bank for about 24 years, said investment banking graduates could benefit more from mentoring by senior staff while in the office. Citing Deutsche Bank’s survey of UK summer interns, Lee told Business Insider that 75% of respondents want to be in the office. Deutsche Bank encourages all employees to spend as much time as possible in the office. She works from home once a week.

