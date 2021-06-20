US prepares more sanctions on Russia, Sullivan says





WASHINGTON President Bidens’ national security adviser said on Sunday that the United States was preparing new sanctions against Russia in response to the poisoning of Aleksei A. Navalny, the country’s most prominent opposition leader , days after Mr. Biden attended his first face-to-face meeting. summit meeting with President Vladimir V. Putin.

We are preparing another package of sanctions to be applied in this case, Jake Sullivan, the national security adviser, told CNN State of the Union, referring to the treatment of Mr Navalnys.

Mr Sullivan was vague when he insisted on the timing of the sanctions or what they would include, saying only that additional measures would come as soon as we developed the packages to make sure they hit the right targets.

When we do, he said, we will impose further sanctions on chemical weapons.

In April, the Biden administration imposed its first sanctions on Russia for the poisoning and imprisonment of Mr. Navalny. But these sanctions were not specifically directed against Mr. Putin or the oligarchs who support him.

Jen Psaki, the White House press secretary, said it didn’t matter when Mr. Sullivan’s remarks were made. The law requires that we continue to review the targets of sanctions related to the use of chemical weapons, she said, noting that there had been no change between pre-summit and post-summit.

Both Mr Biden and Mr Putin called their three-hour meeting in Geneva on Wednesday positive, despite little concrete action to come out of it other than a deal to send ambassadors back to their respective capitals.

After the meeting, Biden told reporters he had been clear about the consequences for Russia if Navalny, who was sentenced in February to more than two years in prison, died in captivity.

I made it clear to him that I thought the consequences would be devastating for Russia, Biden said.

There was no hostility, Mr Putin said in a separate press conference after the summit. On the contrary, our meeting took place in a constructive spirit.

Republicans criticized the president’s handling of Russia, saying Biden showed weakness when meeting with Putin and noting that he lifted sanctions on the company behind the Russias Nord Stream 2 pipeline , allowing its completion.

Mr Sullivan pushed back on this characterization of the meeting, saying the summit was a study unlike what happened in Helsinki, where President Donald J. Trump held his first face-to-face meeting with Mr Putin in 2018 and rejected findings by U.S. intelligence agencies that Russia interfered in the 2016 election.

Privately in the room, President Biden informed President Putin that there would be costs and consequences if the harmful activities against the United States continued, Sullivan told Fox News on Sunday, adding that the States United had sent $ 150 million in security aid to Ukraine. a week before the summit.

He walked in and out of that summit in Geneva as the leader of the free world, Sullivan said, a mantle Donald Trump had given and Joe Biden picked up on behalf of that country.

