UK launches plan to harness scientific and technological innovation





British Prime Minister Boris Johnson at a press conference at 10 Downing Street in London, UK on October 31, 2020 to announce new restrictions to combat the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, Patrick Vallance, Chief Scientific Watching the adviser speak. . Alberto Pezzali/Pool via REUTERS

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said it will lead a new impetus to harness the scientific and technological innovations made in the UK through a program that directs research in areas that will serve the public good.

Johnson will chair a group established to “provide strategic direction for the use of science and technology as a tool to solve great social problems, raise national standards, and promote prosperity around the world,” his office said. said.

Seeking strategic benefits for the UK post-Brexit, the plan builds on the success of the country’s coronavirus vaccine program and identifies other areas where the research and development sector could benefit from government funding.

From discovery to delivery, our immunization program has proven what the UK can achieve with scale and speed. “, Johnson said in a statement.

With the right direction, speed and support, we can bring to life more scientific and technological innovations that are changing the lives of people in the UK and around the world. “

Patrick Vallance, the government’s chief scientific adviser, will lead the new public agency responsible for executing the strategy.

Beyond COVID-19 vaccines and treatments, the UK is highly competitive with other countries, but wants to use its research capacity to capture some of the economic benefits of the transition to green technologies.

The majority of UK research and development spending is supported by the private sector, with overall investment at 1.731% of GDP in 2018, according to Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) data, below the OECD average of 2.419%.

After leaving the EU, the government announced plans to increase spending on R&D.

It invests £14.9 billion ($2.058 billion) in 2021/22 and plans to increase to $22 billion in 2024/25, and has committed to increasing total R&D investment to 2.4% of economic output by 2027.

($1 = 0.7242 pounds)

Reported by: William James Edited by: Mark Heinrich

Our Standard: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principle.

