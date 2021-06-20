National Security Advisor: US Prepares New Sanctions Against Russia For Navalny Poisoning And Jail





“We are preparing another package of sanctions to be applied in this matter,” Sullivan told CNN’s Dana Bash on “State of the Union”. “We have shown all along that we are not going to fire our blows, whether it be solar winds, or election meddling, or Navalny when it comes to responding to Russia’s nefarious activities. “

Sullivan said the sanctions will kick in once the United States can “make sure we get the right targets,” adding: “When we do, we will impose new chemical weapons sanctions.”

Sullivan’s comments come days after President Joe Biden’s three-hour summit in Geneva with Russian President Vladimir Putin, which concluded his first overseas tour since taking office. Biden and Putin each described the meeting as broadly positive but without any major progress. And Biden, who has since returned to his agenda at home, said proof of progress with Russia will come later, when the results of his diplomacy are confirmed. Biden said last week that he warned Putin at their meeting of the consequences if Navalny were to die in prison, telling reporters: “I made it clear to him that I think the consequences will be devastating for Russia.” The Biden administration imposed a series of sanctions on Russian officials and entities in March for poisoning and imprisonment. The actions – carried out in coordination with the European Union, which also unveiled sanctions – represent the first major move against Moscow since Biden took office. of Covid-19, Sullivan said: “We are not, at this point, going to issue threats or ultimatums.”

“What we’re going to do is continue to rally support from the international community,” Sullivan said. “And if it turns out that China is refusing to live up to its international obligations, we will have to reflect on our responses at this point, and we will do so in concert with our allies and partners.”

Sullivan also addressed the election of ultra-conservative judicial leader Ebrahim Raisi as president in Iran, saying it would likely not have a major impact on nuclear negotiations with the country because the Supreme Leader has not changed. .

The United States, Sullivan said, “show Iran that if they choose not to negotiate in good faith and resume their nuclear obligations, it won’t just be the United States – it will be the international community -” that will isolate them. “

He added, “America’s national security interests do not change. Our national security interest is to prevent Iran from acquiring a nuclear weapon. We believe diplomacy, not military action, is the best way to do it.

This story has been updated with additional details.

