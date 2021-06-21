UK company faces worst workforce shortage in 20 years since coronavirus hell





Experts warn that companies looking to reclaim a year of Covid hell are now facing their worst hiring crisis in 20 years.

There was concern that the epidemic could cause the loss of 4 million jobs.

But the growing economic recovery alongside Brexit and long-term trends has made businesses cry out for their employees.

From bar clerks to fruit harvesters, there are many jobs to fill.

Some companies have resorted to giving their employees thousands of pounds to recruit or simply retain new blood.

Others, including restaurants, are keeping customers away or limiting their opening hours.

Experts fear economic recovery (Image: Getty Images/Cultura RF)

But while businesses are concerned and economists fear the impact on the recovery, it’s a good thing for working people, says James Reed of Reed Recruitment.

He said: it suddenly turned into a buyer’s market.

It’s easier to get a job, change jobs, and get a pay raise.

A fellow recruiter, Manpower, said UK companies are facing the biggest shortage in the world.

Tony Wilson says we’ve never seen a tribe like this in 20 years.

And there could be a serious shortage we haven’t seen in 20 years, said Tony Wilson of the Employment Institute.

According to data from the National Statistical Office, vacancies rose 24% to 758,000 between March and May.

It came as McDonalds announced plans to hire 20,000 additional employees and open 50 new UK offices.

Hospitality The hospitality sector has been hit hard (Image: Getty).

The sector is facing one of the worst workforce crises, with nearly 190,000 vacancies.

The reopening of restaurant pubs and cafes has revealed a serious manpower shortage, which has been exacerbated by the number of migrants returning home when the pandemic begins.

It’s unclear when they’ll be able to return due to travel restrictions.

UKHospitality found that 80% of its members lack on-site staff such as waiters and 85% need a chef.

Some restaurants are said to offer a cost of up to 2,000 employees to find new hires.

Truckers Truckers are short-lived in the long run (Image: Getty Images)

The long-term truck driver shortage has reached staggering rates, warns the Road Transport Association.

The national tribe is estimated at 70,000. RHA Chief Executive Richard Burnett said: Demand across the supply chain is increasing as the economy recovers after Covid-19, and the situation is exacerbated by the reopening of parts of the non-essential retail and hospitality sectors.

The one-year closure has reduced the number of drivers receiving training.

The shortage affects not only garbage collection, but also delivery.

Hairdressers Many hairdressers are hampered by a lack of stylists (Image: Getty Images)

Hairdressers and barbers overflowed with reservations when reopening was allowed.

But many are hampered by a lack of stylists, especially trainees.

Hair & Beauty Body NHBF reports a 13% drop in hairdressing and barbering apprenticeships in the UK.

Carolyn Sweeney, owner of Creations Hair Salon in Chichester, West Sussex, said: Gone are the days of advertising in windows and flooding with applicants.

Manufacturing Covid and Brexit have impacted factory operations (Image: Ian Cooper/North Wales Live).

Plant owners say the problem of finding skilled workers has worsened since Covid and Brexit.

At one time, EU nationals made up up to 80% of the workforce at some sites. The quilted pig may be off the menu this Christmas due to a shortage of meat processing plant workers.

Clive Richer of the Somerset Cheese Factory Norseland said: Many employees returned to their home countries when Brexit happened, and the general churn of EU workers made it difficult to recruit replacements.

NHS UK already has a chronic nurse shortage (Image: Getty Images)

The pandemic has already exacerbated chronic shortages or nurses.

The Royal College of Nursing says England has entered a Covid crisis with around 40,000 posts. Compared to March 2020, an estimated 15,000 additional nurses, midwives and nursing associates are registered with the Nursing and Midwives Board, but growth has slowed.

Former test and trace boss Baroness Dido Harding becomes the next head of the NHS.

Despite the shortcomings, she is known to challenge the common orthodoxy that it is wise to hire medical professionals from abroad.

Agricultural experts warn of crisis in food supply (Image: Getty Images)

Food shortages appear inevitable as farmers report severe worker shortages.

For many years, producers have harvested crops to migrant workers.

But the coronavirus and Brexit are being blamed for driving out thousands of foreign pickers and packers.

The government has extended the visa scheme for EU farm workers, but up to 500,000 workers are still in huge shortage.

One vegetable grower said his company had raised wages by 60% to nearly 20% per hour, but he worries that the crop will rot because there is not yet enough harvest season.

Cold Chain Federation President Shane Brennan said: The real crisis in the food supply begins now.

Is a wage increase in progress?

The fight for employees in some sectors is already leading to better salaries.

Average salaries for hospitality and catering are up 18% this year, while retail is up 10%, recruitment website Reed.co.uk said.

Overall, wages increased by 4%, but he noted that some of the increases were originally for employees on the minimum wage.

According to a survey by wage expert XpertHR, the average increase was 1.9%, with 1 in 5 workers still facing a wage freeze.

They said rising wages should be related to rising cost of living, and inflation will rise to 2.1% in May.

