France closes gap with UK in financial investment, EY says





The UK remains Europe’s most attractive financial services investment destination, according to consultant EY’s survey, but the lead has narrowed.

The UK attracted 56 financial services projects in 2020, still the highest in Europe, but down 43 projects compared to 2019, marking the biggest decline in a decade.

Foreign direct investment (FDI) in financial services fell 23% across Europe in 2020 as the Covid-19 pandemic impacted business confidence and shortened travel.

France was the second most popular FDI region in Europe last year. It recorded 49 financial services projects, 11 more than in 2019, beating Germany for second place. France also beat the overall European trend of fewer projects for the year.

Investor sentiment about the future of financial services in the UK is positive in the survey. The UK remains the most attractive European country and London has been a leading city for investment in financial services. According to the survey, Scotland was the second most attractive region within the UK.

“The lead may have narrowed in 2020, but it will likely be in the short term in response to the pandemic-related business disruptions and Brexit, but investor sentiment indicates that the UK is looking into a strong future and will continue to outperform the rest of Europe suggestive. Attracting financial services investment after Covid-19,” said Anna Anthony, UK Financial Services Management Partner at EY.

In 2019, the UK recorded 99 projects in financial services, more than double that of Germany (43), second in the year.

As markets and economies around the world begin to recover from the pandemic, investor sentiment suggests that the UK will continue to outperform the rest of Europe in attracting investment in financial services. Global investors rank the UK highest in Europe for its investment-friendly pandemic recovery plan.

In terms of investments in the UK, the US accounts for 37% of UK financial services FDI, up from 32% in 2019. At the city level, London continues to be a financial services FDI in Europe, followed by Stockholm and Amsterdam.

The UK fieldwork was conducted in March and April through online interviews representing 570 international decision makers. The European study was based on a panel of 550 participants.

