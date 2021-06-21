Because Britain enjoys a sensual summer, the British have asked us to respect nature.





Brits are urged to protect Britain’s wilderness as they look forward to summer in the great outdoors.

Nearly 70% of UK adults said they expect a walk in nature during warmer months, and 46% said they couldn’t wait to take off their shoes to walk barefoot.

New public awareness of nature and simple pleasures from containment will continue once restrictions are relaxed, according to a National Trust survey.

In a YouGov survey of 2,193 adults, 46% said they were looking forward to going on a day trip to the countryside with their family this summer, and 42% said they enjoyed picnics in the greenery.

With most people expected to vacation in the UK this year, the National Trust is urging everyone to spend time in nature by either emptying out their trash or taking it home.

We’re also asking people to avoid single-use barbecues that are often thrown away and risk starting wildfires.

(NTI and Richard Scott/PA)

With people unable to travel last year due to COVID-19 restrictions, many National Trust sites struggled with large amounts of garbage and discarded equipment from ‘fly camping’.

The oracle said visitors clean up after turning rangers from conservation activities.

Despite the efforts of staff and volunteers to avoid a similar situation this year, some beauty spots have already said they are running into trouble.

In the past two years, the RSPCA has received 8,000 reports of wild animals being injured or trapped in garbage.

Celia Richardson, Director of Communications and Insights at the National Trust, said, “From the number of visitors we’re seeing at our venues, we know how popular walking is of all ages, and we look forward to welcoming people through the summer. They enjoy hundreds of walks across our landscapes, woodlands, trails, and coastal walkways.

“With more people having to do ‘staycation’ this summer due to international travel restrictions, we want people to be mindful of their surroundings and take care of the very places they enjoy.”

She added: “We all need to stick to the road and take our garbage home to recycle or dispose of it, and avoid using single-use barbecues that can be very dangerous.”

(NTI/PA)

Beginning in July, more than 100 National Trust sites will launch a “Get Set Go” initiative featuring a variety of sensational and fun activities designed to captivate children and youth.

The initiative aims to help families actively connect with nature through challenges such as “going barefoot”, “making fish” and “working together”.

Annie Reilly, Experience Development Manager at the National Trust, said: “With people’s desire to reconnect with family and friends, enjoy the time outdoors, and enjoy the simple, sensory pleasures of life, we We will focus on making that possible. This summer by providing a safe and enjoyable space

(NTI / Chris Lacey)

About 60% of respondents said they are more aware of the simple, sensual pleasures of life since the onset of the pandemic.

Lockdown had the greatest impact on nature’s relationship with the youngest cohort, with 75% of 18-24 year-olds saying they are now more aware of the little pleasures of life.

More than half (51%) said their children or grandchildren were more likely to enjoy simple pleasures, mainly because they spend more time outdoors during closures.

And 52% said listening to the sound of the sea is one of the simple pleasures they expect.

According to the survey, the favorite summer fragrance in the United States was freshly cut grass at 29%, followed by sea, flower, summer rain, and barbeque fragrances at 13%.

