Jon Rahm finishes with two birdies to win US Open for first major





SAN DIEGO – Two career-changing putts for Jon Rahm brought home two trophies on Sunday.

He cradled his 3 month old son, Kepa, as he stepped off the 18th green at Torrey Pines on Father’s Day. And then he won the US Open silver trophy after a performance filled with passion and absence of blunders that devastated everyone.

Rahm birdied a 25-foot bent on the 17th hole to catch Louis Oosthuizen. He buried another curling putt, left to right for an 18-foot birdie on the last hole for an Under-67 win and a one-stroke win.

“Little man, you have no idea what that means at the moment,” Rahm told his son on the training ground when he won. “You will do it soon enough. “

Rahm, 26, became the first Spaniard to win the US Open, ultimately securing the major prize to accompany his enormous talent. His victory also brought him back to No. 1 in the world.

On a nine back filled with double bogeys by so many contenders and a shocking collapse from defending champion Bryson DeChambeau, Oosthuizen was the last to fall.

Led by a stroke, Oosthuizen plunged into the canyon to the left of the 17th fairway for a bogey that left him 2 shots behind, then he missed the 18th par-5 fairway preventing him from going. on the green to take a look at eagle to force a play-off. He settled for a birdie and a 71.

It was his second straight runner-up in a major tournament and his sixth silver since winning the Open Championship in 2010 at St. Andrews.

“Look, this is frustrating. It’s disappointing, ”Oosthuizen said. “I play good golf, but winning a major championship is no accident. You have to go out and play good golf. I played well today, but I didn’t play well enough. “

Just two weeks ago, Rahm was on the verge of another big win. He had a 6-stroke lead at the Memorial after 54 holes, only to be informed as he exited the 18th green in Muirfield Village that he had a positive COVID-19 test and had to withdraw. Worse yet, his parents had come from Spain to see their new grandson, and Rahm was isolated and couldn’t be there for a special time.

Sunday made up for it. His parents were at Torrey Pines for a world-class performance topped off with one of the best finishes in US Open history.

“It had to happen in a beautiful setting like this,” Rahm said. “Three generations of Rahms on this green. One of them doesn’t know what’s going on.”

For much of the last nine, it was utter chaos with the kind of blunders that can define a US Open.

DeChambeau, trying to become the fourth player since World War II to win back-to-back US Open wins, took the lead with an 8 iron that stopped inches from a hole-in-one on the eighth par -3. . But a series of untimely bogeys gave it a 44 on the back nine for a 77 on the day.

Mackenzie Hughes, 1 stroke behind the last nine, saw his tee shot on the 11th par-3 bounce off a cart track and got stuck in a tree, leading to a double bogey that ended his chances. Former PGA Champion Collin Morikawa made his way to the 13th for a double bogey that sent him from a shot behind on the outside.

Rory McIlroy was not immune either. With a chance to end his seven-year drought in the majors, McIlroy made a negligent three putts for the bogey on the 11th when he was 1 stroke behind, then caught a bad lie in the bunker that took led to a double bogey on No. 12.

Among the contenders, Rahm was the only player who didn’t drop a shot on the last nine. Harris English finished with two birdies for a 68 to finish 3 under 281, putting him in third place. Brooks Koepka came one stroke closer to the lead – it was so close that 10 players were separated by a single stroke for a point in the final round – until he made a pair of bogeys for a 69.

He’s tied for fourth with Morikawa (70) and Guido Migliozzi, who shot 68 in his major debut.

Rahm becomes the second player this year to win his first major tournament, along with Hideki Matsuyama at the Masters. What a perfect moment, a first-time dad winning on Father’s Day, two weeks after a chance to win was taken away by COVID-19. What a perfect place – La Jolla, which reminds him of his home in the Basque region of Spain, the site of his first victory on the PGA Tour, which he proposed to his wife.

“I believe in karma a lot, and after what happened a few weeks ago, I was very positive knowing that good things were about to happen,” said Rahm. “I had no idea what it was going to be, but I knew we were coming to a special place. I just felt like the stars were aligned and I knew my best golf was yet to come.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

