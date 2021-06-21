Political climate change plunges UK universities into hot water





There is a very tough story that was an integral part of the management training course. If a frog (always a frog) is in a pot of gently heated water, it won’t notice a change in temperature until it’s too late to react.

UK universities are more aware of rising temperatures, but too few are willing or capable of making the necessary leaps.

For 30 years, Margaret Thatcher (overseeing the first phase of university expansion after the 1960s), John Major (abolishing the artificial binary split between universities and polytechnics), Tony Blair (participating through the government of Tony Blair (set a target of 50%); Gordon Brown (granted by the Department of State to universities) and David Cameron (abolished student numbers), universities were key elements of British government policy.

Peter Mandlers 2020’s book The Crisis of the Meritocracy shows that the expansion of higher education has been driven primarily by public demand. After all, the university is a beacon of opportunity and opens up the possibility for individuals to realize their ambitions and creativity. For example, the Millennium Cohort Study found in 2008 that 97% of British mothers wanted their children to go to college.

Moreover, universities are engines of innovation and knowledge creation that strongly engage in the narrative that the 21st century requires a knowledge-based economy. To quote former British Prime Minister Harold MacMillan, it has never been so good in the 30 years since the Education Act 1986.

A different story has emerged recently. University Chancellor Michelle Donelan asked if too many 18-year-olds would go to college. Education Minister Gavin Williamson has publicly spoken out accusing students of dropping out of the 50% goal and graduating with nothing but debt. The university has also been criticized in a policy exchange report for being a monoculture that Brexit-backed cultural conservatives feel uncomfortable with. And countless newspaper columnists are giving a truly British voice to the big city’s college-educated elite.

As the government prepares to respond to the Augar Review, it is making broader decisions such as fee cuts, new student numbers controls, minimum (and potentially high) admission requirements, and more invasive regulations. New legislation on freedom of speech has already been announced.

Lip service is still paid for the quality of UK universities, especially given our role in the Covid-19 response, but I rarely come across ministerial speeches that don’t live up to such praise. This is an amazing conversion.

The university’s challenge is not to position itself politically. We must remain a neutral institution for exploring and expressing diverse ideas. But we must rethink our role in a radically changed political context. Even with a selective focus on topics outside of current politics, cutting student fees can significantly reduce the ability of universities to provide quality student experiences. Losses must be compensated by cuts elsewhere.

At Sheffield Hallam, for example, we have invested heavily in creating a field-leading student support triangle to ensure that every student has academic, welfare, and employment advisors. Even before the pandemic, we invested heavily in supporting students with technical or financial needs. These initiatives have raised student satisfaction to over 95%, but they need funding.

We need to reflect on where decided universities can make a difference. For the overwhelming majority of students, going to college is the right choice. Going to college provides students with a foundation of knowledge, skills, and experience that will prepare them for their first postgraduate career, as well as careers and citizenship in a volatile and changing labor market. complex and diverse society. Global research shows that graduates are more likely to earn more, but they are also more likely to vote and live longer and healthier lives. However, this claim of individual social returns is not sufficient.

As governments move wildly from the economy and culture to the left, universities must demonstrate the depth and breadth of our contributions and mobilize our resources to support them. We must demonstrate our contribution to the future economy, not only in the high-tech sectors where governments too often shift, but also in the creative and cultural economy upon which our prosperity after many pandemics depends. And we must already make clear the importance of universities to the development of where we are located and where we should have our values.

Too many institutions run the risk of succumbing to increasingly hot political waters. This assumes a lack of flexibility to cool down again or move quickly enough. We can borrow technical terminology from management studies unless it is seen as an important part of building a more resilient and cohesive nation.

Sir Chris Husbands is the Vice-Chancellor of Sheffield Hallam University.

