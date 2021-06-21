Rodriguez / Tocke win Snipe US Nationals >> Scuttlebutt Sailing News





Annapolis, MD (June 20, 2021) – After taking the lead yesterday, Ernesto Rodriguez / Kathleen Tocke did just enough today to win the 2021 U.S. National Snipe Championship one point ahead of Raul Rios / Andrea Reifkohl Gonzalez. The two teams had parted ways with the remaining 50 teams, with Enrique Quintero / Charlie Bess finishing 19 points later in third place. Nine races took place from June 17 to 20.

Final results (Top 10 out of 52; 9 races, 1 gap)

Kim Couranz Report: Ernesto Rodriguez and Kathleen Tocke won a close battle to win the 2021 US National Snipe Championship, scoring 31 points from 9 races. Raul Rios and Andrea Reifkohl Gonzalez’s team finished second by just one point of 32 points.

Neither Rodriguez / Tocke nor Rios / Riefkohl Gonzalez had good days on the water today, Rodriguez / Tocke having sailed with a 12-8 and Rios / Riefkohl Gonzalez a 14-5, but their previous races were enough solid to keep them at the top of the slits.

The 52 teams competing in the championship were postponed ashore for an hour to wait for a slight south to fill up, and by the time they got to the course the wind had set in and two races were held in 5-10 knots. A strong current kept the teams challenged at the start line and at the mark crossings.

The top five were completed by Enrique Quintero / Charlie Bess in third place with 51 points, Augie Diaz / Barbie Brotons in fourth with 59 points and Arthur Blodgett / Gracie Howe in fifth with 81 points.

With a rich history full of traditions, the Snipe Class awards a number of special trophies at national championships each year. This year’s winners:

Commodore Charles E. Heinzerling Trophy for the winning skipper: Ernesto Rodriguez Portage Lakes Yacht Club Trophy for the winning crew: Kathleen TockeSlauson Memorial trophy for the second team: Raul Rios and Andrea Riefkohl Gonzalez Eleanor Williams Memorial Trophy for the highest ranked woman (skipper or crew): Kathleen TockeCarolyn Nute Memorial Trophy for the highest ranked married couple: Alex and Lisa PlineMasters Trophy for the best master skipper: Ernesto RodriguezMasters Endurance Trophy for the oldest skipper: Stephan IrgensMacklanburg-Duncan Trophy for the chairman of the race committee SCIRA USA National Championship: Steve Podlich National Secretary’s Trophy for SCIRA USA National Championship Regatta President: Lisa and Alex Pline

The fleet also encourages young sailors and women to compete in the class. Prizes were also awarded to:

Best Under 30 Team: Raul Rios and Andrea Riefkohl Gonzalez Best Junior Team (Under 22): Noah Zittrer and Peter Foley Best Women Team: Carol Cronin and Kim Couranz

The host fleet, Annapolis Snipe Fleet 532, is celebrating its 60th anniversary this year. So to emphasize even more Serious Sailing, Serious Fun, the regatta ended with a birthday cake for the fleet. Coincidentally, it was also the birthday of Snipe’s national secretary, Evan Hoffman, so the entire fleet celebrated it with a catchy version of Happy Birthday.

With a range of conditions on the water and a great social scene out of the water, the sailors enjoyed a great regatta. With 52 boats on the line, the starts were often quite tight but there is always room for more. Come join us and come Snipe sail!

