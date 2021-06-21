Goldman opens UK trading bank to offset trading volatility





As Goldman Sachs continues to expand in the UK in an effort to diversify beyond its dominant trading and advisory business, it will begin offering its trading banking services in the UK this week.

It is the first international expansion of its business since opening in the United States last year. Goldman said his bank, which provides services like cash management and money management to businesses, has already secured 250 customers and $35 billion in deposits, and has a five-year plan to attract $50 billion in customer funds and get $1 more than planned. has been advanced. 1 billion new revenue.

Goldman became the UK’s second non-investment bank since launching retail bank Marcus in 2018.

“Goldman Sachs enjoys some of the best corporate relationships on the planet,” said Jim Esposito, Co-Director of Global Investment Banking at Goldman Sachs.

“For many years we have generated zero returns from transaction banking,” he added. “The size of wallets in the US and globally is larger than traditional investment banking products. There will be billions of dollars in revenue opportunities over the next few decades if we do this right.”

In addition to retail banking, chief executive David Solomon has made it a priority to offset volatility in the trading business by generating more stable and predictable returns in commercial finance.

But Goldman faces a tough challenge to enter the congested sector. It lacks huge global reach, with the top 10 companies like Citigroup, JPMorgan Chase, Deutsche Bank and HSBC sharing about $26 billion in annual revenue through global cash management.

However, Goldman believes it can poach customers through “TxB,” a new technology platform with a sleek, easy-to-use customer interface that lets you open an account in minutes instead of months.

Esposito said, “What we’re hearing out loud from our customers when we’ve narrowed down our opportunities is that it’s a very fragmented market that relies on outdated technology stacks,” Esposito said.

Goldman also hopes to differentiate itself from its competitors by operating an open technology platform and partnering with fintechs, such as the financial services deal with Stripe in the US.

Another strategy is to buy market share. When Goldman opened Marcus in the UK, it offered consumers the highest savings rate at the time. The Financial Times previously reported that lenders had offered to pay significantly higher amounts than their competitors on some deposits, but the bank disputed that.

Hari Moorthy, Goldman’s head of global transaction banking, said the UK is an attractive market because there are many companies that need to pay offshore.

“The UK has a bank wallet of between $20 billion and $30 billion, and our new technology and existing relationships allow us to make significant penetrations into this market over time.

Moorthy said Goldman has registered some pilot clients and is in discussions with partners, but has not disclosed which company it is. The bank employs nearly 100 people in the UK and around 500 people worldwide.

It plans to open in several EU countries by the end of the year.

