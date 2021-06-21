New US envoy to North Korea eagerly awaits “positive response” on dialogue





US State Department official Sung Kim stands after US President Joe Biden announces Kim will serve as US special envoy to North Korea at a joint press conference with President South -Korean Moon Jae-in after a day of meetings at the White House, Washington, USA, May 21, 2021. REUTERS / Jonathan Ernst

SEOUL, June 21 (Reuters) – The new US special envoy to North Korea said in Seoul on Monday that he was looking forward to a “positive response soon” on the North Korean dialogue.

U.S. Special Representative for North Korea Sung Kim is in South Korea on a five-day visit amid a stalemate in denuclearization talks with Pyongyang, with no information on planned efforts to contact the North.

“We continue to hope that the DPRK responds positively to our outreach and our offer to meet anywhere, anytime without preconditions,” Kim said, using the initials of Korea’s official name. North.

Kim arrived on Saturday, a day after North Korean state media reported that Leader Kim Jong Un called for preparations for dialogue and confrontation with the United States, especially the United States. Read more

“We’ll be ready for either, because you know, we’re still waiting for news from Pyongyang for a meeting,” Sung Kim said. “I hope the dialogue indicates that we will get a positive response soon.”

In the meantime, the United States will continue to implement UN Security Council resolutions that have imposed sanctions on North Korea for its nuclear weapons program and urges other countries to do the same, said Kim.

Kim, who is also ambassador to Indonesia, had back-to-back meetings with South Korea’s senior nuclear representative Noh Kyu-duk, as well as a trilateral session involving his Japanese counterpart, Takehiro Funakoshi.

Noh said he and Kim had discussed ways to cooperate and facilitate a “swift” resumption of dialogue with North Korea.

Noh and Funakoshi were also due to have a bilateral meeting to discuss North Korea.

Kim’s appointment came after the administration of US President Joe Biden conducted a North Korean policy review which concluded that the United States would seek to find “calibrated and practical” ways to get Pyongyang to act. abandon its nuclear weapons.

The United States said on Sunday that it viewed Kim’s comments as an “interesting signal,” but added that Washington was still awaiting direct communication from Pyongyang to begin talks on the denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula. Read more

China is North Korea’s only major ally and is seen as a key player in all efforts to resolve tensions over Pyongyang’s nuclear program.

In a rare editorial published Monday in North Korea’s main state newspaper, China’s top envoy to Pyongyang, Ambassador Li Jinjun, highlighted the two countries’ long-standing ties.

With the relationship between China and North Korea at a new starting point, they will strengthen communication at all levels and stimulate cooperation to “contribute to regional peace, stability, development and prosperity”, Li wrote.

Reporting by Josh Smith; Editing by Peter Cooney

