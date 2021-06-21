



The idea that the plague sent a vast new wave of British young boomerang girdle returning to their parents’ homes is a myth, a study has found.

The arrival and closure of Covid-19 has persuaded many 20-somethings to return to the comfort and space of their homes and regroup, according to many media reports over the past few months.

However, a survey by the Resolution Foundation found that the proportion of 18- to 34-year-olds living with their parents was slightly lower than before the pandemic.

At the start of the crisis, many expected the boomerang millennial army to return to the home of boomer parents. But in fact, a year after the crisis began, young people are less likely to live with their parents than they were before the coronavirus, said Resolution Foundation economist Maja Gustafsson.

However, the study found that the proportion of home-dwelling people, at least in their 20s and early 30s, has increased significantly over the past 20 years, according to previous findings, and now appears to be a permanent feature of British society.

Gustafsson said one of the main reasons why boomerang rates have rarely increased is that many of the young people most economically affected by the epidemic have already returned with their parents before the Covid-19 outbreak.

According to a Resolution Foundation survey earlier this month, 23% of those in their 20s who said they were living with their parents earlier this month and 25% who said they were living with their parents in February 2020 said little had changed during the pandemic.

Those who returned to their parents’ homes did not have college degrees or had relatively low-paying jobs and were disproportionately likely to work in fields hardest hit by the pandemic, such as hospitality. Less than a third expected to be there in six months.

The resolution study found that the UK’s boomeranger rates are broadly similar to rates in European countries such as Germany and France, and are below the EU average. Living with parents in their twenties is most common in southern European countries such as Greece and Croatia.

Some young people have moved back to work with their parents and save money for a housing deposit, but the foundation says their ability to do this is limited by the zip code lottery for the health of the labor market in which their parents live.

Tabitha-Levis Jarsdel, 25, a graduate who lives near Portsmouth with her mother, said whether her contemporaries returned with their parents often dictated by exorbitant housing costs and conditions in the job market. People who lived in the house see it as normal, she said.

An estimated 3.5 million single young adults live with their parents, according to a Loughborough University study published last fall, a figure that has increased by a third in the past decade. Higher housing costs and lower wages meant that nearly two-thirds of single adults aged 20-34 in the UK either never left or returned home.

According to the Loughborough study, nearly three-quarters of young single adults lived with their parents. This percentage dropped to 54% by the time they reached their late twenties and to one-third by their early thirties.

