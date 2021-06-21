UK economy accelerates as tourism and hospitality emerge from lockdown | economic recovery





The UK’s economic recovery accelerated in May as tourism and recreation companies resumed, but delays in ending Covid-19 restrictions put lodging companies at risk.

As the UK moves further away from lockdown, 11 out of 14 UK sectors reported faster monthly production growth in May than 9 sectors in April, according to the Lloyds Bank UK Recovery Tracker.

The tracer found that the UK tourism and recreation sector saw the largest increase in production as hotels, pubs and restaurants in the UK benefited from stifled consumer demand.

Businesses have put in more staff to handle the growing demand. All 14 sectors reported job growth in May, led by manufacturing, while tourism and recreation added jobs for the first time since January 2020.

Jeavon Lolay, director of economic and market insight for commercial banking at Lloyds Bank, said sectors severely impacted by the coronavirus restrictions are now outpacing those that operate more freely during the lockdown period.

It’s unclear whether the four-week delay for further deregulation will impact this trend. But while the delay is understandably disappointing for many businesses, there’s no denying that the economy is now on a much healthier footing, Lolay said.

The survey also found that companies across the economy raised prices in May, mainly by producers of chemicals, metals and mining.

Inflation in the UK surged higher than expected in May and as demand grew, more businesses passed higher costs on to their customers, but it’s too early to worry about inflation getting out of control, Lolay said.

Fast food chain McDonald’s announced plans to expand on Sunday and is set to open 50 new restaurants in the UK and Ireland, recruiting 20,000 people over the next 12 months.

However, Covid-19 restrictions continue to damage the hospitality sector, especially the night economy.

According to a study by CGA and AlixPartners, about 25,000 licensed buildings were still closed by the end of May 2021.

CGA and AlixPartners found that more than three-quarters of UK-licensed sites were trading from about a third in April to the end of last month, thanks to the return of internal services.

But while more than nine of 10 food pubs, high street pubs and casual-dining restaurants are open, sectors that rely on late-night deals are still at risk of failure, the report said.

Subscribe to Guardian Business Email

Graeme Smith, managing director of AlixPartners, said he expects the restrictions will be lifted on June 21 and that many operators will reopen, predicting and accommodating trade that has been suppressed by that point.

It’s far from ideal, but the fact that freedom days are approaching means that operators can get through these difficult times, perhaps expecting a team member to welcome them back into the business and speed up their operations. A further delay of four weeks is a devastating blow, creating significant uncertainty and additional financial burdens.

Nighttime Industries Association chief executive Michael Kill urged the government to lift the restrictions on July 5, at the time of a two-week review set when the restrictions were extended. He said the industry was on the verge of collapse.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos