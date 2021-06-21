US 30-year yield falls below 2% for first time since February





Yields on 30-year Treasuries fell below 2% for the first time since February, and those on 10-year securities slipped below 1.40% as selling stocks fueled demand for assets shelters.

30-year yields fell nine basis points to 1.93%, and 10-year yields fell by the same amount to a four-month low of 1.35%. Shares fell across Asia as the Nikkei 225 Stock Average fell 4%, while the yen strengthened against all of its major counterparts.

“It is mainly the liquidation of Asian stocks, which is also weighing on US equity futures contracts, which weighs on the 10-year yield,” said Alvin T. Tan, head of foreign exchange strategy Asia at Royal Bank of Canada in Hong Kong. “It’s more of a classic risk move as we are also seeing it with the strength of the yen this morning.”

Traders adjusted their positions as traders unwound reflation trades following the Federal Reserve’s hawkish pivot last week, sending the spread between five- and 30-year Treasuries to their lowest this year. The flattening move was aided by a rush to unwind steepening curves, with companies like Morgan Stanley and TD Securities halting recommended trades, while Goldman Sachs analysts unwound 30-year short positions.

Positioning on the bond futures market collapsed for a second session on Friday, in line with the major unwinding of transactions. On major bond futures, open interest – a measure of open positions – fell by about $ 12.5 billion in 10-year cash bonds.

The change has triggered a flattening of the yield curve elsewhere, with investors speculating that other central banks can afford to become more hawkish without fueling excessive gains in their currencies. Australia’s three- and ten-year spread is at its lowest since February, and a similar trend has been seen in New Zealand.

The Fed’s rate outlook has pushed short-term rates higher while long-term rates fall, with traders calculating there is now little risk of US inflation staying above target for a long time. St. Louis Fed Chairman James Bullard fueled the debate on Friday, saying inflation risks may necessitate a rate hike next year.

Before he’s here, he’s on the Bloomberg terminal.

LEARN MORE

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos