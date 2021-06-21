The UK remains Europe’s most attractive destination for investment in financial services.





The UK continues to be Europe’s most attractive region for international investment in financial services, but the gap with France, the second-largest beneficiary of investment, has narrowed.

According to data from EY, the UK secured 49 foreign-invested projects in financial services in 2020, 14% more than France and significantly fewer than the 99 projects the UK secured in 2019.

Foreign investment across Europe fell 23% in 2020 as Covid impacts business confidence and travel.

As markets and economies around the world begin to recover from the economic effects of Covid-19, investor sentiment is expected that the UK will continue to outperform the rest of Europe in attracting investment in financial services, EY said.

In a survey of global investors, the UK came out as the most investment-friendly Covid-19 recovery plan (supported by 48% of respondents) and the most attractive (50%) European country for investing in financial services.

Germany took second place in these two indicators with 38% and 33% respectively, while France and Switzerland tied for third place with 21% each.

London continues to be considered Europe’s most attractive financial services foreign investment destination, followed by Stockholm and Amsterdam.

Half of the investors surveyed by EY said they plan to set up or expand a business in the UK next year, expecting an increase in foreign investment in the UK.

Anna Anthony, UK Financial Services Management Partner and EY, said: The UK has consistently been the No. 1 position for international financial services investments since EY began tracking foreign direct investment levels and market attractiveness more than 20 years ago.

While the lead may have narrowed in 2020, it will likely be short term in response to pandemic-related business disruptions and Brexit, investor sentiment is suggesting that the UK is exploring a strong future and will continue to outperform the rest of Europe in incentives. suggestive. Investing in financial services after COVID-19.

