Brooks Koepka “not very happy” with the end of the US Open, but “I guess it could be worse”





Brooks Koepka continued his impressive game in major tournaments in the United States. Open, but by Koepka’s standards his game at Torrey Pines was not impressive enough as he finished tied for fourth at 2 under.

Shooting a 69 on the final day, two shots better than rounds 2 and 3, Koepka rose to the standings with a new front without a bogey. But a bogey on No.16, a heartbreaking failed putt on No.17, and a fall from the rough into the bunker on No.18, ended any hope of securing his third US Open victory. .

“I never felt like I had a long distance today,” Koepka said after his round on Sunday. “Everyone seemed to be three quarters out, tried to take something away. I never thought I could be aggressive. The one killing me is 17. I had such a good putt. I don’t know. not if he bounced left or stayed straight. I don’t know what he did. It was a great putt. I don’t know how I missed it. “

US Open: open field scores | Full coverage

Koepka said his knee injury, which got worse last month at the PGA Championship when Kiawah Island fans invaded the 18th hole, was not a problem in this tournament.

“I feel good,” he said. “I do whatever I need to do. The knee is strong. The strength is coming. Dr ElAttrache, who operated on me, is here. So it’s good to have it checked out.”

With Koepka’s performance this weekend, he now has five top-10s in his last eight US Open starts, including winning everything in 2017 and 2018, and 14 top-10s in his last 21 majors. . In the last four US Opens, he’s lost to just four other players.

After Koepka missed the cup last week at the Palmetto Championship in Congaree, he admitted his focus was better in the majors.

I’m not trying to miss a cut. I just have a harder time focusing on the regular PGA Tour events than the majors, Koepkasaid. Majors, I know I’m stuck from the moment I hit the first tee shot. Even when walking on the first tee shot at the ball, my head continues to do what I need to do. Here, I lose my concentration a bit. “

But despite a better result this week, Koepka does not accept any consolation prize.

“It is what it is,” he said. “Not very happy. I guess it could be worse.”

