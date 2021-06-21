The US-Chinese rivalry stretches from Earth to space. This poses a challenge to American domination





When it comes to the heightened rivalry between the United States and China, the sky is by no means the limit.

As the two countries vie for economic, technological, geopolitical, and even ideological superiority on Earth, space has become a natural extension – and a crucial frontier – in their great competition for power.

And due to the inherent dual-use nature of space technologies, the stakes go far beyond mere scientific prestige and global standing. In addition to national defense, much of our life on Earth – from digital communications to navigation – depends on satellites in space.

Following the demise of the Soviet Union’s space program, the United States experienced a period of unprecedented leadership in space. But in recent years, US observers and politicians have warned that US dominance may soon be challenged by China’s rapidly growing space capabilities.

This concern has only intensified with a series of significant and high-level Chinese achievements: in 2019, it became the first country to land on the other side of the moon; last year, it successfully put its latest Beidou satellite into orbit, paving the way to challenge the US Global Positioning System (GPS); and last month, it became the only country after the United States to install a working rover on Mars.

This particular breakthrough prompted new NASA administrator Bill Nelson to warn of US complacency with China’s space ambitions. At a House hearing last month, he presented an image taken by the Chinese rover on Mars, described as a “very aggressive competitor” to China, and lobbied Congress to fund NASA’s plans aimed at bringing humans back to the moon.

Despite its progress, Chinese space technology still lags behind the United States. But China’s space program enjoys the political and monetary backing of the ruling Communist Party, which sees its success as a key measure of its intentional stance and national legitimacy.

Last week, U.S.-Chinese space competition entered a new phase when three Chinese astronauts arrived at the country’s still-under-construction space station for a three-month stay. The only other space station in orbit is the International Space Station (ISS), a US-led collaboration with Russia, Europe, Japan and Canada.

Over the past 23 years, the ISS has been visited by more than 200 astronauts from 19 countries except China. Since 2011, NASA has been effectively banned from cooperating with China after Congress passed the Wolf Amendment due to espionage concerns. This exclusion has at least in part prompted Beijing to build its own space station, the Tiangong, which is expected to be completed by the end of next year – two years before the ISS will be decommissioned in 2024. If the The United States and its international partners do not decide to extend the operational life of the ISS, the Chinese space station Tiangong may soon become the only manned outpost in orbit – the one that US law forbids NASA astronauts to join.

While the ISS was primarily a US-Russian company born out of the ashes of the Cold War, China’s Tiangong is being built amid talks of a new Cold War. And it is likely that in the years to come, alliances in space will increasingly reflect geopolitical lines on Earth.

Already, Chinese space officials have made it clear that they want to welcome foreign astronauts aboard its space station once the operation is over. China is also teaming up with Russia to build a joint research station on the moon’s south pole by 2035 – a facility that will be open to international participation. The United States, meanwhile, is building its own international coalition to establish basic principles for responsible lunar security and exploration. The Artemis agreements, released by NASA in May last year, have been signed by 12 countries, including the United States and key allies such as Britain, Australia, Canada, Japan and the United States. South Korea.

Neither China nor Russia are signatories.

Photo of the day

Reliving “red” memories: A group of visitors wear Chinese Red Army uniforms as they visit the Chinese Revolutionary Museum in Hong’an City on Sunday. Hong’an, a former revolutionary base of the ruling Communist Party, is one of the so-called “red sites” that has grown in popularity as the Party’s centenary approaches on July 1.

Australia takes wine feud with China to World Trade Organization

Australia is stepping up its trade struggle with China.

The country said at the weekend it is filing a complaint with the World Trade Organization over Beijing’s decision to impose massive taxes on Australian wine.

While Australia’s trade and agriculture ministers said the country “remains open to engage directly with China to resolve this issue,” they added in a statement on Saturday that the government “will continue to vigorously defend the interests of Australian winegrowers “.

China’s Foreign Ministry did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

It’s not really clear that the complaint will get Australia what it wants. Such disputes can take months to resolve, and past WTO rulings have often been difficult, if not impossible, to enforce.

In December, Australia asked the WTO to review China’s tariffs on Australian barley, which is still under review.

But wine taxes – which range from 116% to 218% – are clearly causing enormous pain to winegrowers across the country. China is their main export market, and some winegrowers have already lamented to CNN Business the hundreds of thousands of bottles left piled up on pallets in their warehouses.

“It hurts us tremendously,” South Australian winemaker Jarrad White told CNN Business earlier this year, before the role became permanent. “We had a lot of supplies to pay for and all these orders that needed to be shifted, so that left us in a tight spot.”

Wine is a tiny fraction of what Australia trades with China. The industry accounted for less than 1% of the total value of Australian exports to China in 2019, according to the Economic Complexity Observatory.

But while tensions between the two countries remain high, the plight of Australian winegrowers has come to symbolize the collateral damage of the escalating trade dispute.

–By Jill Disis

Around asia

A coach from the Ugandan Olympic team tested positive for Covid-19 upon arriving in Tokyo on Saturday evening, Japanese officials said. The United States has shipped 2.5 million doses of the Covid-19 vaccine to Taiwan, more than tripling its initial commitment as an island. fighting a spiraling epidemic and resisting pressure from Beijing to take local vaccines from China. Meanwhile, in China, more than a billion doses of the Covid-19 vaccine had been administered on Saturday, an astonishing step that comes as the country rolls out an unprecedented vaccination campaign.

Hong Kong is seeking “greater integration” with mainland China, but at what cost?

On Sunday in Beijing, Hong Kong Managing Director Carrie Lam said she wanted to strengthen the city’s reputation as a global financial hub through greater integration with mainland China, thanking the Chinese government for helping restore “stability” to Hong Kong.

But many wonder if this so-called stability has cost too much.

Since the passage of national security legislation in June 2020, Hong Kong has seen mass arrests of pro-democracy politicians and journalists, eroding the city’s once high degree of autonomy from Beijing. The city’s hugely popular anti-Beijing tabloid Apple Daily is said to be on the verge of collapse after the newspaper’s bank accounts were reportedly frozen under the National Security Act. The move follows a police raid on the newsroom last week, in which editors and senior executives were arrested and journalistic material seized. At the same time, civil liberties have been regularly suppressed. On Sunday, for the first time in 18 years, the Hong Kong Civil Human Rights Front announced that it would not be holding its annual July 1 protest, saying police were likely to deny them permission to organize the event. And in a sign, Hong Kong is no longer seen as a safe space for dissent against Beijing, Taiwan announced that it would remove all non-local staff from its office in the city. Taipei has accused the Hong Kong government of asking its Taiwanese staff to sign a document recognizing Beijing’s claim to the autonomous island as a prerequisite for visa renewals.





What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos