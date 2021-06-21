Human rights group urges UK to investigate deaths of UAE activists near London | Middle East News





The US-based advocacy group Democracy for the Arab World Now (DAWN) has urged British authorities to investigate the death of a prominent Emirate dissident in a car accident near London.

Alaa al-Siddiq, 33, managing director of UK-based ALQST, a nonprofit advocating greater freedom and human rights in the United Arab Emirates and the wider Gulf region, was killed in a car crash in Oxfordshire. Saturday.

British police should ensure there are no foul plays on the deaths, given the fact that the UAE, Saudi Arabia and Bahrain have violently targeted activists in the UK and around the world, DAWN said in a statement on Sunday.

UAE authorities have also urged the immediate repatriation of Al-Siddiqs’ bodies to the UAE so that they can be prepared for burial according to Islamic traditions in their hometown surrounded by loved ones.

DAWN also urged the UAE to immediately release Muhammed al-Siddiq, Alaas’ father and prominent activist who has been detained by Emirati authorities since 2013, so that he can attend a funeral for his daughter.

Sarah Leah Whitson, DAWN’s managing director and ALQST’s director, said the least the Emirati authorities could do would be to repatriate the al-Siddiqs bodies and allow their fathers to leave prison to attend a funeral. statement.

like hundreds of thousands [sic] The exile of Arab democracy refugees, Alaa al-Siddiqs, to England was a direct result of her government repression. Far from loved ones, her death is a tragic and sad result of persecution by the Emirate government.

DAWN was founded in 2018 by Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi, who was murdered at the Saudi Arabian embassy in Istanbul, Turkey later that year.

always at risk

Also on Sunday, Alaas’ close colleague Khalid Ibrahim, managing director of the Gulf Human Rights Center, told the British Telegraph newspaper that she was always at risk.

She wasn’t afraid and that never stopped her from pursuing peaceful and lawful human rights activities, but she knew she was in danger, Ibrahim added, adding that his organization had urged British police to rule out anything inappropriate from investigating Alaas’ death.

In our efforts to expose countries that violate large-scale human rights violations, we are always targets of repressive governments. We work in a very hostile environment and governments like the Gulf are using surveillance technology to hack accounts.

We all know what happened to Jamal Khashoggi.

A human rights activist who worked with al-Siddiq also told the Telegraph that Alaa had spoken of death threats.

A colleague, who requested anonymity, said: She has been fighting all her life for her father and others.

