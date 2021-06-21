Florida concludes US Olympic swim courses with four qualifiers





OMAHA, Neb. At the end of the US Olympic team’s trials, Bobby Finke qualified for his second individual event heading to Tokyo.

Finals

Caeleb Dressel opened the final night of the 50 freestyle Olympic trials, winning the event in spectacular fashion. Dressel won the 50 freestyle and tied the US record with a time of 21.04, qualifying for his fourth event for the Tokyo Olympics. Adam Chaney was fifth in the final with a time of 22.08, narrowly missing the cut.

Bobby Finke put in a stellar performance in the men’s 1500 freestyle, quickly taking the lead and sailing to victory with almost 15 seconds. Finke, who won the 800 freestyle earlier in the week, finished in 14: 46.06, lowering his previous best time of 14: 48.70 set at the 2018 Pan Pacs. Finke goes from seventh to fifth all-time among Americans, and now ranks fourth in the world this season. Brennan Gravley closed practice with eighth place, clocking a run of 15: 25.26.

“It was a fantastic end to tonight’s competition,” said head coach Anthony Nesty. “Bobby Finke endured a 1500 freestyle back to back, winning a personal best 14: 46.06, easily securing his place for the USA team in this event. Bobby had an incredible run and we are extremely proud of him. He executed that swim with perfection. It was also great to have teammate Brennan Gravley in the final tonight as well. Brennan was slightly faster in the prelims yesterday but did a good job tonight. was a particularly difficult program for these two men. The 1500 Freestyle is extremely physically demanding, especially when I swam back to back as was the case for this event. I am very proud of the men and women who participated in the trials. a perilous year, but our athletes endured it remaining resilient and dedicated. I want to thank my staff and administration for their abundant support and dedication. We cannot succeed without their commitment. ent to the program. e of them. Go alligators! “

Head Coach Anthony Nesty has been named Assistant Coach of the US Olympic Men’s Swimming Team. He will join four other Gators in Tokyo.

“I am very honored to be named to the United States Olympic staff as a men’s assistant coach,” said Nesty. “I am very happy to be with our athletes on this trip and we will all do our best to represent the Gators and the United States. We have work to do and we will do our best to get on the medal podium at Tokyo. “

Tokyo 2020 Olympians

Kieran Smith 200 free, 400 free, 4×200 relay free

Bobby Finke 800 free, 1,500 free

Caeleb Dressel 50 free, 100 free, 100 fly, 4×100 relay free

Natalie Hinds 4×100 Free Relay

following

The Tokyo Olympics will run from July 23 to August 8, with swimming events scheduled from July 24 to August 1.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos