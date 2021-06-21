Soaring infections have forced British airlines and government to reopen | aviation news





The rift between airlines and health officials is widening over the government’s decision to maintain some of the strictest rules for travel to Europe as the UK’s coronavirus infection rate soars.

Travel industry officials plan to hold events in London, Edinburgh and Belfast on Wednesday to draw attention to some 195,000 jobs at risk due to international travel restrictions. Meanwhile, a British public health adviser has warned that a fourth national lockdown may be necessary this year to control the virus.

These conflicting priorities are breaking the political consensus that Boris Johnson enjoyed in dealing with the epidemic, strengthening its focus on an industry that employs 860,000 people and has been halted by government regulations. It put the prime minister in the process of clashing with members of parliament who are increasingly concerned about the economic damage.

Brian Strutton, secretary general of the British Air Pilots Association, said the British aviation industry was the hardest hit in Europe. Secretary Hapless shows all of his intentional attacks on aviation and harassing the public with mixed messages over the summer break.

Under current regulations, travelers arriving in the UK must be quarantined unless they are coming from a jurisdiction on the 11 green list.

Business Minister Kwasi Kwarteng on Monday said it was unlikely to change anytime soon. According to data reported in the Times newspaper, only 1 in 200 people from amber-listed countries have a positive response, he said, the figures don’t tell the whole picture.

final easing

That encourages the data we’ve seen in amber list countries, but for now we want to take a safer approach rather than regret it, Kwarteng told Sky News.

Johnson delayed the final planned easing of domestic Covid rules, scheduled for Monday, until July 19, but will instead be reviewed next week to see if easing can happen on July 5. Kwarteng told Sky News that the rules were unlikely to be relaxed early, and later told LBC Radio that he was very focused on July 19th.

These rules are separate from the current regulations that apply to international travel, people arriving from most countries are required to self-quarantine as well as undergo multiple Covid tests.

According to BALPA, the number of flights to and from the UK fell 73% from 2019 levels, removing or adding 860,000 jobs in travel and tourism. Last week, Italy said UK residents would require quarantine for five days upon arrival to prevent new infections.

trade off

The UK government signaled on Sunday that restrictions would continue and suggested that British residents take a vacation at home. Attorney General Robert Buckland said public holidays will never be possible this year as cases of COVID-19 are on the rise.

Buckland said on the Sky Newss Trevor Phillips show that there must be a significant compromise. We’ve tried to strike a good balance between the natural need in some cases for international travel, but we should do everything we can at home to prevent and prevent the inadvertent spread of new strains.

The Telegraph said Sunday night, citing an unidentified senior government source, that the government will stick to its current rules until the end of July.

Health officials have warned of efforts to relax the rules. Calum Semple, a member of the Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies that advises governments, has warned of a pretty disastrous winter ahead because other respiratory viruses will come back and bite us very hard.

warning

The extra time to get more people vaccinated and get a double dose of immunization for as many people as possible will mean what we’ve seen with this wave won’t look the same as the previous wave we’ve seen in the country, Semple said in Times Said on Radio.

Public Health England recommends that the UK move slowly to reopen its economy so more people can get a double dose of the vaccine. Susan Hopkins, the health authority’s head of strategic response, said the current rising level of cases is a concern.

Hopkins said on the BBC’s Andrew Marr Show that more closures will be required this winter if hospitals are overwhelmed. We mostly have to vacation at home this summer.

Conservative legislators along with the travel industry are keen to rescue tourism before a second summer hits the virus. Former Conservative cabinet minister Liam Fox, who was in charge of trade policy, urged the government to find a way to allow people who have received two doses of the vaccine to travel without quarantine.

Fox wrote in the Sunday newspaper Mail. Sooner or later we will have to learn to live with Covid-19 just as we have learned to live with other viral diseases.

There are also signs that some members of the Labor opposition are getting tired of government support for the virus. Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham said there are limits to what the public can tolerate.

I don’t think we should take unnecessary risks at this particular moment, but it should be the irreversible process the prime minister said should be, Burnham said in the Marr program. I don’t think we can ask people to put their lives on hold for much longer.

