Supercharging Science: Dstl CEO’s Open Letter





To British scientists, technologists, engineers, innovators, researchers and scholars.

I ask each of you to consider how your work contributes to keeping your family, friends and communities safe, safe and prosperous, and to consider working with Dstl, the organization I lead, to strengthen that effort.

In its most extreme circumstances, the coronavirus has shown the decisive role of science and technology in protecting against harm to loved ones.

Similarly, the tremendous effort of millions of people across the country, from everyone from researchers developing vaccines to technicians and analysts processing test samples, has shown what we can achieve with incredible speed when we work together.

After COVID, we all have high ambitions for what the UK can achieve. Dstl, the science of British defense and security, is at the forefront of these efforts. The Prime Minister has set the country up as a challenge to secure scientific superpower status by 2030 and is accelerating its efforts.

As part of the unprecedented increase in the defense budget, Dstl plans to spend an additional 1 billion with you over the next four years to address the threats we face after COVID-19.

These threats range from hostile states and terrorist groups to global challenges such as epidemics and climate change. Advance our work in artificial intelligence, cyber, space, autonomy and robotics, and throw more of our nets while investing in the emerging technologies of the future.

Although Dstl is a proven national asset, it cannot stand alone against future threats. The world is changing and we are changing with it.

Today I’m especially asking people who have never worked with us before to check us out and see how we can work together.

We must harness the power of science, technology, engineering and innovation across the private and academia, from individual inventors to tech startups. It provides not only funding to accelerate innovation, but also access to world-class scientists and facilities, the opportunity to collaborate with potential users of technology, and the opportunity to make a difference by keeping our country safe and prosperous.

We launch the most ambitious program in the Dstls 20-year history. The challenge is important, but the rewards will be huge if we do this right.

Join us at our supplier event Supercharging Science on July 22, 2021 to learn more about our plans and the opportunities available to you.

You can visit the registration site to find out more and register to attend.

This is a very exciting time not only for Dstl, but for the entire UK science and technology community.

Let’s do something special together.

Doug Umbers

interim chief executive

Defense Science and Technology Institute

