The US economy is recovering from Covid-19. Now foreign investors are rushing.





The extraordinary recovery in the US economy is expected to make the country the world’s top destination for outward investment this year and next, according to new United Nations projections, with foreign companies drawn by the prospect of a rapid and sustained rebound in consumer spending and the Biden is managing multibillion-dollar infrastructure plans.

According to UN figures released on Monday, outward investment by companies around the world fell by a third in 2020 compared to the previous year. The United States saw a 40% drop in investment, but narrowly retained its long-standing position as the top destination ahead of China. The UN estimated in January that the United States had lost first place.

For 2021 and 2022, the UN expects the United States to strengthen its leadership position, with China in second place, as foreign investors increase their capacities to meet huge post-pandemic demand. .

The Federal Reserve expects the U.S. economy to grow 7% this year, supported by nearly $ 6 trillion in approved stimulus spending and about $ 2.6 trillion in additional savings than households Americans have accumulated during the pandemic.

Were incredibly optimistic about the U.S. economy, even more now, said Mark Vassella, managing director of BlueScope Steel Ltd., an Australian steel company that is expanding its capabilities in the United States to meet demand from automakers and manufacturers. construction companies.

As the United States and the wider world economy recover at a faster rate than expected at the start of the year, the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development, or UNCTAD, expects that companies around the world are increasing their foreign investment by 10-15% this year. and 20 to 30% more in 2022.

This would bring foreign investment back above pre-pandemic levels. However, it seems unlikely that foreign investment flows will soon exceed the highs seen just before the global financial crisis.

The inflows of new foreign investment increased during the period of rapid globalization from the early 1980s until the onset of the global financial crisis, peaking at $ 1.8 trillion in 2007. While growth slow in rich countries, especially in Europe, has depressed investment in years, it hit a new high of over $ 2 trillion in 2015. The total of $ 1 trillion in 2020 was the most low in 15 years.

But now companies like BlueScope are seeing brighter prospects. The company is spending $ 700 million to add a third electric arc furnace and a second melt for molten steel at its North Star mini-steel plant in Delta, Ohio.

The expansion, approved in 2019 and slated to begin producing steel early next year, will add approximately 850,000 metric tonnes per year to the plant’s current capacity of approximately 2.1 million tonnes. . Another project to further increase the plant’s capacity, likely worth around $ 200 million, could be given the green light shortly thereafter.

A rebound in demand for steel whose prices in the United States are reaching record highs from American automakers and construction companies will likely accelerate this project, Vassella said.

BlueScope Steelworks in Wollongong, Australia. The company is spending $ 700 million on its North Star mini-plant in Delta, Ohio. Photo: DEAN LEWINS / EPA / Shutterstock

And all of this before any money was spent on rebuilding infrastructure in North America, he said. When you try to contemplate the scale of investment the new administration is talking about, you know, especially when you’re sitting here in Australia, the numbers are mind-boggling.

European companies also plan to expand their presence in the US Nestl Purina Petcare, a subsidiary of the Swiss multinational, said late last year it would spend around $ 1 billion to build two new US factories. , Ohio and North Carolina, to deal with the boom in the United States. customer demand.

Sales of pet food and treats in the United States increased nearly 10% last year to $ 42 billion, and are expected to grow another 5% this year, according to American Pet Products Association. Sales increased as people confined to their homes bought new pets or focused more on the health of their animals.

British drug giant AstraZeneca PLC is buying Boston-based Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. for $ 39 billion in cash and shares to gain a foothold in the lucrative field of rare disease drugs.

CLAAS GmbH, a German manufacturer of agricultural equipment like combine harvesters, invested last year to expand its factory in Omaha, Neb., By 20%. Production at the plant jumped about 25% last year, with government stimulus payments encouraging farmers to modernize their machines, said Leif Magnusson, the company’s sales manager for the Americas region. The stimulus has reached unprecedented levels for American farmers and producers, said the executive, who expects another 15-20% increase in American production this year.

A headwind in the short term is an overhaul of the rules taxing multinational companies currently being negotiated by 135 governments. A deal seems close, but uncertainty over how much and where to tax businesses is delaying some investment plans, said James Zhan, director of investments and businesses at Unctad.

Companies also face closer scrutiny and outright rejection when proposing to invest in sectors that more governments see as critical to economic security or resilience.

China remained the world’s largest investor, in part thanks to the continued expansion of its Belt and Road infrastructure project during the pandemic. But some European countries are starting to block Chinese involvement in their economies, moving closer to positions defended by US governments from the Baltic Sea to the Adriatic Sea have canceled public tenders that Chinese state-owned companies were about to make. win, or are preparing to ban Chinese companies from investing or contracting in their country.

Some governments are also pushing companies to bring investments home, after concluding that it is better to manufacture certain products, such as life-saving medical supplies, domestically rather than depending on foreign suppliers.

Foreign multinationals have continued to invest heavily in China despite growing tensions with the West, attracted by its rising purchasing power, well-developed infrastructure and generally favorable investment climate, according to the report. While some multinationals may shift their production from China to Southeast Asia due to rising labor costs and efforts to improve the resilience of their supply chains, many consider the China as an indispensable strategic market, according to the report.

Meanwhile, countries in the developing world, which are still grappling with the pandemic, could lose new investments. Some developing countries saw a smaller decline in foreign investment than rich countries in 2020, but as rich countries inoculate a large part of the population and reopen their economies, poor countries may find it difficult to attract new investment. .

This could harm long-term growth, as transfers of technology and know-how are particularly important for the development of poor countries.

While India has been one of the few economies to see a surge in foreign investment in 2020 as international companies have rushed to bolster their online offerings, for which India is a major source of administrative support , Unctad expects inflows to decrease this year. He expects flows to Latin America and Africa to be limited for similar reasons.

