Amazon destroys millions of unsold inventory items in the UK each year. ITV News





Exclusive: Watch a video showing the ‘destruction zone’ of Amazon Dunfermline warehouses, where millions of unsold items are discarded each year

Online giant Amazon destroys millions of unsold inventory items each year, and ITV news can often reveal new and obsolete products.

The footage collected from ITV News shows an incredible level of waste. Undercover shoots from inside Amazon’s Dunfermline warehouse, which is now just one of 24 fulfillment centers operating in the UK, show smart TVs, laptops, drones, hair dryers, top-of-the-line headphones, computer drives, tons of books, thousands of sealed All face masks are sorted in boxes marked destroyed.

Amazon Dunfermline Warehouse Credit: ITV News

Products that have never been sold or returned by customers. Almost everything could have been redistributed to charities or those in need. Instead, they are dumped in expansive bins (which we tracked) and transported by trucks, to recycling centers or worse, to landfills.

ITV News cameras film pallets stacked with unwanted items at a waste recycling site near the Amazon Dunfermline warehouse. Credit: ITV News

“From Friday to Friday, our goal was typically to destroy 130,000 items per week,” the former employee, who requested anonymity, said. There is no rhyme or reason for what will be destroyed. Dyson fans, Hoover, and occasionally MacBooks and iPads; Another day, 20,000 Covid (face) masks are still in their wrappers.

Undercover shooting inside the ‘destruction zone’ of the Dunfermline warehouse. Credit: ITV News

“Overall, 50% of all items are unopened and still in shrink-wrapped condition. The other half are returned and in good condition. The staff have become numb to the work they have been asked to do.

During the week of April, documents leaked from inside the Dunfermline warehouse showed more than 124,000 items marked ‘destroyed’. To repeat, for 7 days. In contrast, 28,000 items were marked as ‘donated’ in the same period. The same admin acknowledged that up to 200,000 items could be marked as ‘destroyed’ within a few weeks.

During the week of April, documents leaked from inside the Dunfermline warehouse contained more than 124,000 items marked for disposal. Credit: ITV News

Why are hundreds of thousands of products destroyed in this way? The answer is that Amazon is a very successful business model. Many suppliers choose to store their products in Amazon’s vast warehouses. However, the longer the goods don’t sell, the more the company charges to store them. It is ultimately cheaper to dispose of goods, especially overseas inventory, than it is to keep the inventory.

Greenpeace’s Sam Chetan Welsh told us: It’s an unimaginable amount of unnecessary waste, and it’s shocking to see a multi-billion-pound company taking stock this way.

Destroyed inventory. Credit: ITV News

“Things that are not even single-use, but never used, are dumped straight off the production line. As long as Amazon’s business model relies on this kind of disposal culture, the situation will only get worse. The government needs to take action. Amazon UK The company’s president, John Boumphrey, told ITV News in an interview before learning about our investigation that the amount the company destroys is extremely small.

What Amazon does is not illegal. In response to the findings of the investigation, the company said: We are committed to zero product waste and our priority is to re-sell, donate to charities or recycle products that are not sold. In the UK, no goods are sent to landfill. As a last resort I would send the item to energy recovery, but I’m working hard to reduce the number of times this problem occurs to zero.

Many of the discarded items were still in the packaging. Credit: ITV News

Drive 40 miles southwest of Dunfermline, you’ll arrive in Glasgow, where Britain will host the world’s largest climate conference in November. Nevertheless, Amazon produces huge amounts of environmental waste.

Leaders can do worse than start by setting an example for the world’s largest online retailer.

What was the reaction to the ITV News investigation?

Business Minister Kwasi Kwarteng told ITV News that he was “very surprised” about our findings and “want to know what’s really going on.”

“I know Amazon is committed to net zero, and they’ve made a huge investment in rainforests to keep them, and Im surprised,” Kwarteng said.

“I haven’t read the report, so I’ll have to look at the report to see what my reaction is. But I think Amazon has to do the right thing and it would be very disappointing if this were true.”

