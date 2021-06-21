In Jon Rahm’s 15-day roller coaster ride to a US Open title





SAN DIEGO – From tears of dismay to tears of exaltation in the space of 15 days. It was at this speed that Jon Rahm went from a low point to the greatest moment of his career.

On June 5, with a six-stroke lead at Memorial, Rahm left the 18th green and was told he had tested positive for COVID-19 and would be forced to withdraw from an event he he would most likely win the next day. . He remained isolated until June 12. Then, eight days later, he was on the 18th green of Torrey Pines to celebrate his first major championship and the first Spanish US Open title.

“I thought from the biggest setbacks we could get some of the biggest breakthroughs, and that’s why I’m staying so positive,” said Rahm. “That’s why I kept saying [wife] Kelley, when she was devastated by what happened, my family and everyone around me, something good is going to happen. I don’t know what, but something good is going to happen. I felt it today on the golf course. ”

Somehow, Rahm sailed the tough south course while others – Bryson DeChambeau, Rory McIlroy, Brooks Koepka, Louis Oosthuizen and more – couldn’t avoid disaster. In a place already special to him before what happened on Sunday – Rahm and Kelley got engaged near Torrey Pines – Rahm landed two huge birdie putts on the last two holes to claim the victory. He only did one bogey en route to an Under-67 score, which is the lowest lap of the day.

“This is the first in a long series,” said Tim Mickelson, Phil’s younger brother, who coached Rahm while playing varsity golf at Arizona State University. “It was hard not to think he was special when he shot 62 in the NCAA. As a freshman. That’s a pretty good indicator.”

Tim Mickelson believed in Rahm so much that he quit his job at ASU to become Rahm’s agent when he turned professional. Later, Tim Mickelson decided to become a cadet for Phil.

Although Phil Mickelson, with Tim on the sack, finished his US Open earlier today, they returned to Torrey Pines later to see if Rahm could win his first major title. Phil Mickelson was so confident in Rahm’s ability when Rahm turned pro in 2016 that he bet fellow Tour player Colt Knost that Rahm would be ranked in the top 10 in the world within a year.

It seemed a long shot even for the top emerging players. But Mickelson was right and won the bet.

“I won’t confirm or deny it,” Tim Mickelson said when asked about the bet. “But I can tell you this – neither of us would have bet against him.”

Jon Rahm secured his first major title thanks to a pair of birdies on his last two holes. Ezra Shaw / Getty Images

The good vibes there for Rahm go beyond getting engaged here. He won his first PGA Tour tournament at Torrey Pines in 2017 when he won the Farmers Insurance Open by hitting a long eagle putt on the final green.

Sunday’s putt was much shorter, a 15-footer, but it was just as dramatic. Tied at 5 under with Oosthuizen – and knowing that Oosthuizen was behind him and would also have a good birdie chance at the par-5 finishing hole – Rahm came out of the bunker to give himself a curling putt for a final birdie. He knew what was at stake.

“I trusted my reading, and as soon as I made contact I looked up and saw where the ball was going,” said Rahm. “It was exactly the speed and the line that I had visualized. I was like, ‘It’s over.’ If you could see my thoughts with 10 feet to go, in my mind, I’m like, ‘It’s in the hole.’ And he walked in. ”

Rahm celebrated with emphatic fist pumps as fans surrounding the green roared.

It was a much different scene from Memorial Saturday, where Rahm left the 18th green with his tournament suddenly over. This was devastating news, but Rahm dealt with it.

He was allowed to return home and isolated in another part of his house, away from his wife and newborn baby. His parents, who had come from Spain to meet their grandson for the first time – and whom Rahm had not seen during the pandemic – had to keep their distance.

“It was tough,” Kelley Rahm said. “He had to stay away from his parents. But he had a good attitude. He trained on his simulator. He handled it well.”

Jon Rahm and his family were able to celebrate the victory together. Ezra Shaw / Getty Images

“The way he handled the situation at Memorial says it all,” said Tim Mickelson. “The maturity is there. He’s misunderstood by the public. He’s the most caring guy there is. He’s very caring to the people around him. I’m glad he was able to do that on one. of his favorite courses in the world. ”

Rahm has built a reputation for being an angry person. This was another obstacle he was working on. It was bad at the PGA Championship, where his junior Adam Hayes said he “didn’t play well and acted horribly. He knew that and was embarrassed about it.”

“I said later that it would be one of the most important days of his career.”

Rahm still shows his emotion on the course, but the way he handled Memorial’s situation suggests he had learned to cope better with adversity. And there were a lot of them on a tough course from the US Open to Torrey Pines.

“He never got angry,” Hayes said. “Sure, he could slap his thigh and be upset. But that was the responsibility. And the Memorial was a motivator to come here. Maybe everything happens for a reason.”

Rahm said he received a call following the Padraig Harrington Memorial, who already had a five-stroke lead on 54 holes and was disqualified for an incorrect scoreboard. Nick Faldo texted with a similar story.

Both players used those negatives to win the following week.

“I knew today was my day,” Rahm said.

Not only did he win on his first Father’s Day, Rahm rose to number one in the official world golf rankings.

“He’s won two tournaments in a row. I don’t care what anyone says,” McIlroy said. “He had this title [at the Memorial]. It was unfortunate. Mentally, I think you have to be in a good place to bounce back from something like this. Obviously, he knew his game was there. He just had to go out and play like he knew he could.

“And he’s obviously been successful here on this golf course. I don’t think there is a golf course where he can’t be successful. He’s such a good player. He was a great champion. pending. It was just a matter of time. “

