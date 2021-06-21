Cryptocurrency Boom Can’t Stop Loss At British Fintech Company Revolut | cryptocurrency





British fintech firm Revolut’s losses nearly doubled last year, despite making money on the year-end cryptocurrency boom.

Founded by former Lehman Brothers merchant Nik Storonsky and chaired by Martin Gilbert, former President of Standard Life Aberdeen, the company made $39 million in cryptocurrency investments last year, and increased demand for crypto trading services, boosting sales by 34%. He said it reached 222 million. From 12 months to 31 December.

After a surge in the price of the leading cryptocurrency, Bitcoin, it rose nearly 300% in 2020 to $28,500, hitting a short-term high of over $64,000 in mid-April this year. Bitcoin is currently trading at around $32,600 (25,500).

While the company said it was finally making a profit during the year-end two months, which coincided with the strongest demand for crypto in 2020, additional investments in engineers and stock-based payouts to employees posted a pre-tax loss of 207,875 last year. According to the company’s annual report, this is almost double the loss of 107,680 in 2019.

Finance chief Mikko Salovaara said the company experienced very strong profitability in the first quarter of 2021 as well, but will not confirm whether it is heading towards its first annual pre-tax profit on record. We don’t provide any predictions, but so far it’s been pretty good, he said.

Revolut was launched in 2015 as a prepaid card focused on providing customers with free currency exchange services. One of the UK’s most valuable fintech startups, worth around $5.5 billion, has expanded to 34 countries overseas and added business accounts, investments and wage growth to financial services. Unlike the Bank of England, the company relied on the cryptocurrency craze.

The Canary Wharf-based company says its crypto services account for about 15 to 20 percent of its revenue, and its customers include Bitcoin, Ethereum, and more recently Dogecoin, which is based on an internet meme, and nearly 40 different cryptocurrencies. You can buy and sell currency. Shiba dog.

However, Revoluts’ successful crypto business could complicate its ambitions to secure a UK banking license, which it applied for earlier this year.

Earlier this month, global regulators from the influential Basel Banking Supervisory Board said that cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin must follow the strictest banking capital rules to avoid putting the wider financial system at risk if their value suddenly collapses. If the proposal under discussion is adopted, UK lenders may need to secure enough capital to cover 100% of their potential losses. It can be expensive for crypto-friendly companies like Revolut.

Meanwhile, Chinese regulators have banned banks and payment companies from offering crypto-related services to their customers, warning them about the risks associated with trading crypto assets. The UK’s Bank of England and the Financial Conduct Authority have told investors they should be prepared to lose all their money when they buy cryptocurrency, as no consumer protection schemes apply.

A Revolut spokesperson said that they are closely watching regulatory announcements and support regulations that will protect retail customers and reduce the risk of cryptocurrencies being used for illegal purposes as long as the regulations are balanced and do not unnecessarily stifle innovation.

We believe good crypto regulations are essential to making cryptocurrencies a mainstream and useful technology in the future.

