Gold steps rebound as US yields and dollar slide





One kilogram gold bar can be found at Gold Investments Ltd. bullion dealers. in this photograph arranged in London, UK on Wednesday July 29, 2020.

Chris Ratcliffe | Bloomberg | Getty Images

Gold prices rebounded more than 1% on Monday after their largest weekly percentage decline since March 2020, with demand bolstered by lower U.S. Treasury yields and a pause in the dollar’s rally.

Spot gold rose 0.8% to $ 1,777.61 an ounce at 12:21 GMT, while US gold futures gained 0.6% to $ 1,779.50 the ounce.

“The reversal of some of the large gains we saw in bond yields last week has supported the market. Additionally, the dollar is trading a bit weaker after the recent strength,” said Ole Hansen, chief strategy officer. commodities at Saxo Bank.

“We’ll see some consolidation here and a correction up. Gold needs to break through at least $ 1,800 and the real battle is probably more around the $ 1,820 level.”

Benchmark US Treasury yields fell to their lowest since late February earlier in the session and the dollar slipped from its 10-month high.

Lower bond yields reduce the opportunity cost of holding non-performing bullion.

Gold fell more than 6% last week after the US Federal Reserve signaled cuts to its asset purchase program and made projections for the first post-pandemic interest rate hikes until in 2023.

“Over the next few months, if the inflation numbers rise steadily and if we continue to see this progress in the labor market as well, the markets will certainly start to factor in a possible rate hike in 2022,” the consultant said. looking for Metals Focus. Harshal Barot.

Following the hawkish turn of the US central bank, attention this week is shifting to a number of Fed speakers, including President Jerome Powell, who is appearing before Congress on Tuesday.

In other precious metals, silver gained 0.7% to $ 25.97 an ounce. Platinum rose 0.3% to $ 1,036.81 an ounce, while palladium climbed 1.5% to $ 2,501.65

