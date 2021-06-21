4th blockade: is the UK likely to face new restrictions?





A public health adviser in the UK said the government should not rule out a fourth coronavirus lockdown in the winter amid warnings that the number of coronavirus cases is likely to rise by the end of the year.

What did the scientists say?

Dr Susan Hopkins, the UK Public Health Authority’s (PHE)’s Covid-19 Strategic Response Head, has warned that further lockdowns may be necessary during the winter.

On Sunday, she told the BBC’s The Andrew Marr Show: “We may need further closures this winter. We cannot predict the future. It will depend on at what point hospitals start to become overwhelmed.

“But there will be alternatives to managing this through vaccinations, antivirals, medications, and tests that didn’t exist last winter.

recommendation

“All of these allow us to take a different approach rather than limiting our livelihoods to the next level in which we learn to live with endemic diseases that occur as part of respiratory viruses.”

She said cases are increasing across the country, and the virus has certainly been preserved in Bolton and stabilized in Blackburn with Darwen, but continues to grow fairly rapidly in London and northeast.

Similarly, Professor Calum Semple, a member of the Emergency Scientific Advisory Group (Sage) that advises governments, has warned that the emergence of the new respiratory virus means a “very disastrous winter” for the UK, with further closures likely.

On Sunday, Professor Semple told Times Radio: “We’re going to have a pretty miserable winter because another respiratory virus will come back and bite us very hard. But after that we’ll see normal business next year.

“There’s a sting after every pandemic because social distancing will reduce exposure, especially for pregnant women and newborns. They wouldn’t have been exposed to the common endemic respiratory virus.

“The protection that a pregnant woman can give an unborn child has not been achieved.

“So we will see an increase in a disease called bronchiolitis and an increase in community-acquired pneumonia in children and frail elderly with other respiratory viruses for which there is no vaccine.

“So we’re predicting harsh July, August, and harsh winter periods.”

Professor Semple called this a “fourth wave,” but added that it would be much milder than before.

What did the politicians say?

When announcing delays for the final phase of the lifting of lockdowns in England last week, Boris Johnson told the public he was convinced the restrictions did not need to continue after 19 July.

We will monitor our entry daily and if we conclude that the risk has decreased after two weeks, we will proceed to phase 4 and reserve the possibility of a full opening sooner, the prime minister said.

Based on the evidence I see at the moment, I’m pretty sure I won’t need more than 4 weeks and I won’t have to go after July 19th.

Kwasi Kwarteng stressed that the remaining Covid restrictions are unlikely to be lifted before July 19 and that the government will always be vigilant.

Business secretary Kwarteng, who said on July 19 that he wanted some kind of normality, put pressure on the date and told Sky News: July 19th.

It may be before, but I don’t think so. Well, I don’t know, that’s just my guess. In general, we stuck to the dates we talked about.

I remember putting a lot of effort into getting the date before May 17th which is before April 12th on the previous date. It didn’t happen.

Wales’ Secretary of State Mark Drake Ford said another lockdown in the United States is unlikely but unimaginable because of the potential threat posed by the coronavirus strain.

The Welsh Labor leader warned which vaccinations would be less effective, risking mutations. This means that it “makes no sense” to rule out re-applying the highest level of restrictions.

Drakeford has delayed the easing of Covid restrictions in Wales for four weeks as mutant cases surged to see if it could lead to increased pressure on the NHS.

