7 dead, more than 40 injured in 10 mass shootings across the United States over the weekend





The latest shootings are part of a series of deadly and violent weekends the country has seen in recent weeks.

GVA reports that there have been 293 mass shootings so far in 2021.

CNN defines a mass shootout as four or more people shot dead, not counting the gunman. A weekend is followed from Friday afternoon to Sunday evening.

Four people were injured in a shooting in Newark, New Jersey on Saturday, according to GVA.

Here are the other shoots that took place this weekend.

1 killed and 3 others injured in Atlantic City, New Jersey

One person was killed and three others were injured in a Sunday night shooting in Atlantic City, New Jersey, the Atlantic County attorney’s office said in a statement.

Just after 6 p.m. local time, officers from Atlantic City responded to a shooting scene and found four men with gunshot wounds.

All of the men were taken to hospital where one died of his injuries, the prosecutor’s office said.

The ACPO Major Crime Unit and the Atlantic City Police Department are both investigating. Officials are asking anyone with information to contact the Atlantic County District Attorney’s Office at 609-909-7800 or submit an anonymous tip online.

1 killed, 4 injured at Juneteenth celebration in Colorado

Police responded to a parking lot at a shopping mall in the Denver suburb of Aurora after receiving at least 50 calls of shots fired during a June 17 celebration shortly after 4 a.m. local time , according to a press release from the police department.

Officers found a man with apparently gunshot wounds. He was taken to hospital where he later died, police said. His identity has not been disclosed.

Four other people – three adult men and one adult woman – sustained injuries ranging from minor to severe and self-transported to local hospitals, the statement said. None of their injuries were considered life threatening.

Police said the Juneteenth celebration began “in an unnamed unit in the mall”.

“At some point earlier in the evening, the alleged organizers of the celebration began to deny access to the unit. This led to many participants congregating in the parking lot,” the statement said.

Evidence indicates that there were several shooters and that more than 114 shell casings were recovered by investigators at the scene, police said.

Investigators are asking anyone with information to share their advice with Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-STOP. A reward of up to $ 2,000 is offered.

1 dead, 4 injured at Indiana Juneteenth celebration

One person was killed and four others were injured during a June 17 celebration in Indiana early Sunday morning, the St. Joseph County Homicide Unit (CMHU) said in a press release released by CNN’s affiliate, WSBT.

Officers arrived at a bar in Granger, Indiana, around 4 a.m. local time following reports of a shooting in the parking lot during a “Juneteenth Summer Bash,” according to the report. the affiliate.

The deceased victim was a 26-year-old man, WSBT reported. Four others suffered non-life threatening injuries in the shooting.

Evidence gathered at the scene “suggests that several weapons were unloaded in the area,” police said.

Investigators are asking anyone with information to call CMHU at 574-235-5009, Crime Stoppers at 288-STOP or their local police department.

Granger is located northeast of South Bend, Indiana, along the Michigan border.

4 injured in Richmond, Virginia

Four people were injured in a quadruple shooting in Richmond, Va. Early Sunday, police spokesman Officer Phon Hoonsan told CNN in an emailed statement.

Officers responded to a report of a shooting just before 1:30 a.m. local time and found a man with apparently gunshot wounds. He was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries, police said.

Three other victims self-transported to hospital with gunshot wounds, including one who sustained life-threatening injuries, according to the police statement.

The shooting took place in a parking lot where a large crowd had gathered. Police are asking anyone with information about the shooting to contact investigators.

2 of 8 children injured in Dallas shooting

Eight people were shot dead, including a 15 and 10-year-old teenager, after a shootout broke out between revelers during two separate celebrations in Dallas just after midnight on Sunday, police said.

Police said they discovered two separate groups were having parties in their own individual suites at the location and at one point, people from each side gathered behind the suites and there was an argument.

A physical fight erupted between the groups before they returned to their suites and began shooting each other.

The 10-year-old was shot in the leg and at least one victim required surgery, police said.

Police said none of the other injuries appeared to be life threatening.

No suspicious information was provided.

1 dead, at least 6 injured in Oakland

One person was killed and at least six others were injured in a Saturday night shooting near Lake Merritt in Oakland, Calif., Police said.

Oakland Police Department (OPD) resources were already in the area when the shooting took place at around 6:20 p.m., the service said.

Officers had been sent there to monitor public safety as a crowd of around 1,000 gathered at Lake Merritt, the OPD said in a statement Sunday.

Seven people were shot dead in the incident. A 22-year-old man from San Francisco was pronounced dead after arriving at hospital, police said.

Police arrested two men and recovered two guns after officers saw the men flee from the scene immediately after the shooting, the OPD said.

OPD Public Information Officer Johnna Watson told CNN on Sunday that police were working to determine whether the two arrested were related to the shooting.

Oakland Crime Stoppers and the Oakland Police Department are offering up to $ 40,000 for information leading to one or more arrests in this case.

1 dead, 4 injured in Anchorage, Alaska

Alaska Police are investigating a morning shootout that killed one and injured four others in Anchorage on Saturday.

Officers responded to a shooting scene and found five adult victims, three men and two women, police said.

The five people were taken to hospital where one of the women died of her injuries.

2 dead, 4 injured in Baton Rouge, Louisiana

Two people were killed and four others were injured in an early Saturday morning shooting in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, police said.

Police found the victims in a parking lot after reports of a shooting.

Police say there was an argument between unidentified individuals as a group of revelers began to leave a concert at a nearby venue. During the argument, several people started shooting and six people were shot.

Two people died of their injuries and four others were taken to a nearby hospital and are expected to survive, police said.

5 injured in Minneapolis Friday night

A shooting in Minneapolis Friday night left five injured, police said on Saturday.

Officers responded to reports of gunfire in the Dinkytown neighborhood, a spokesperson for the Minneapolis Police Department said in a statement.

When police arrived, they found three men and two women with non-life threatening gunshot wounds, police said. Two of the wounds were characterized as “scratch” wounds. The victims were taken to hospital.

The suspect fled before the police arrived, police said.

CNN’s Deanna Hackney, Keith Allen, Chuck Johnston and Ganesh Setty contributed to this report.

