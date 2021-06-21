Bryson DeChambeau stumbles at US Open, accepts strategy bet





SAN DIEGO Bryson DeChambeau understands mathematics, probability and probability. He’s fully committed to a strategy that he believes will give him the best chance of making more birdies and winning more tournaments.

It’s unconventional, and for some silly, but it got all-in. DeChambeau has transformed his body, added speed, and he’s using his power to take lines on the course that no one else is trying. He opts for angles that look daring both off the tee and on the fairway.

When things are going well, he looks like a card shark at the blackjack table. Miraculously, everything is going in his direction. That’s what happened last year at Winged Foot when he won the US Open by six points and was the only player to finish below par.

On Sunday at Torrey Pines, the breaks stopped going in the direction of DeChambeau in his eyes and a back-nine 44 knocked him down from the top of the standings with 10 holes to play at Torrey Pines in a tie for 26th in the end of the day.

His final score for the day, 77. In golf slang, hockey sticks.

Defense mechanics and turn rationalizations followed shortly after DeChambeau signed his card. He said he had struggled to hit the ball well all week at Torrey Pines, but on Sunday, of the last nine, that bad ball hit combined with bad luck.

“Nobody understands, at least if you play professional golf, major championship golf is a lot of luck,” DeChambeau said in his brief post-round press conference.

DeChambeau talks about luck dispassionately, at least outwardly giving the impression that random things like hitting divots or drawing a bad lie are things he doesn’t care about. Sports psychologists call this a process-driven rather than a results-oriented approach.

The bet DeChambeau knowingly accepts is that if he hits massive tee shots and takes fairway bunkers and spins out of play in the fairways, he can attack hole pitches from the fairway. When he misses the fairway, the combination of his physical strength and longer short irons can help him hit the ball out of the rough and into the middle of the greens. From there, his goal is to get the ball into the hole in two putts or less.

“I knew that at the start of the week that would be my game plan,” DeChambeau said of his aggressive approach. “(I) must have been a little bit lucky, and I was for the first three and a half days and just wasn’t lucky the last nine. But he plays a huge role in major golf championships. It’s probably over 50 percent in most scenarios. There are times I hit him in the fairways and hit him in a divot. This is only part of it.

After nearly making a hole-in-one on the 175-yard par-3 eighth hole, DeChambeau tapped for a birdie, hit 5 under and, according to the algorithms used to predict the odds of winning, had a 33% chance. to keep his crown. .

Shortly after, he collapsed.

His tee shot passed to the right on the 11th, leading to a drop shot, then on the 12th, his fairway wood at the tee was wide again. His recovery shot found the front of the green, but his putt ran 12 feet through the cut, leading to another bogey. Suddenly, he was three shots behind Louis Oosthuizen.

The wheels came off at the 13th hole. DeChambeau’s right foot slipped as he hit his tee shot, then he was only able to advance the ball 145 yards out of the thick rough. His third shot, again from the rough to the right, entered a bunker on the green, and from there he hit the putting surface (and the crowd) and his ball came to rest next to a box. of cardboard beer. A pitch and two putts gave DeChambeau a seven on the hole and kept him out of the competition.

Walking to the 14th green, DeChambeau’s odds of winning fell to 0.4% and his score fell to 1 under for the tournament.

Oh yeah, to add insult to injury, a fan ran to the hole behind DeChambeau in the 13th fairway, dropped a few balls and hit two shots before being pulled over by police.

Athletes must have selective memories. Build confidence in past successes, but don’t dwell on mistakes and losses. DeChambeau gave the impression that his accident on the last nine Sundays was already dealt with before he headed for his rental car. He had already gone through the numbers in his head and accepted the result.

“It’s frustrating by the time this happens, but afterwards for me now, I don’t really care anymore,” DeChambeau said. “I already won it.”







