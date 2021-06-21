McDonald’s hires 20,000 more as new restaurants open in UK and Ireland | business news





McDonald’s has announced that it will hire more than 20,000 workers as it opens new restaurants in the UK and Ireland.

The US-owned fast food chain will hire staff and open 50 new sites in 2021.

The UK and Ireland chief executive, Paul Pomroy, told The Sunday Telegraph that over the next two years, 100 people will be added.

Restriction lift is ‘Business Critical’.

Pomroy said: “It is fantastic to be able to give an additional 20,000 people the opportunity to work with us.

“The pandemic has had a huge impact on job opportunities for many and threatened the future of downtown areas across the country.

“The moves we are announcing today reflect our commitment to continue to innovate and invest in the communities and economies we serve.”

McDonald’s currently has more than 1,400 restaurants run by local franchises across the UK and Ireland and employs more than 130,000 people.

“Recruitment is becoming increasingly difficult,” Pomloy admitted in an interview with The Telegraph.

Trade industry group UK Hospitality recently described a workforce crisis across the industry with a vacancy rate of 9%, or 188,000 workers, after more than a year of closures and restrictions.

Image: ‘Recruitment is getting harder and harder’, said Paul Pomroy, president of McDonald’s UK and Ireland.

McDonald’s said in April that its global first-quarter sales exceeded 2019 levels thanks to strong performance in the U.S. domestic market.

Outside of the US, COVID-19 restrictions continued to suppress it in many markets, but they said they did well in Australia and Canada.

Earlier this year, Sky News claimed that competition between restaurants in the UK was threatening the health and safety of its employees. McDonald’s said it would investigate.

The latest job announcement comes days after Sky News announced plans to expand the fast food chain Its, which could create 2,000 new jobs.

