Social Care for Royal Yachts: A War on Britain’s Spending Priorities | economic policy





An intra-government battle over spending priorities is looming as work becomes more difficult due to Covid’s economic damage. Here are some key financial decisions for Boris Johnson and his Prime Minister, Rishi Sunak:

adult social work

In his first speech as prime minister, Johnson said he had a clear plan to reshape social welfare for the elderly on a sustainable and equitable basis. Almost two years have passed and nothing has come out. It was delayed this week that Johnson, Sunak and Health Minister Matt Hancock were billed for a crisis meeting to lay out the basics of the UK plan.

Just as Theresa May learned the hard way when she made an offer in this field, adult social work isn’t ruiningly expensive, even if it’s a political equivalent like a grenade, even if a large proportion of the consequences are sent to the parliaments it serves. It was savage ahead of the 2017 general election.

But without more activity, nothing can be achieved. The coronavirus has highlighted many weaknesses in treatment, from shortages to staffing, and an unchanging winter will put pressure on the NHS.

The price of action depends on what is offered. Sir Andrew Dilnot, who wrote a report on the sector in 2011, argued on Monday that an aging population would likely require governments to spend an additional $5 billion per year on social welfare over the next few years. Finding enough staff to fund the system and providing some sort of social insurance that can limit the cost of personal care to a relatively low level would add about 3 to 5 billion more per year, he said.

NHS and nurses

Health care in the UK is already a huge share of government spending, equivalent to around 7% of GDP. The coronavirus has further increased cost pressures, with direct spending on the pandemic and having to keep up with delayed treatment. The British Medical Association estimates that processing this backlog alone could cost between $4 billion and $5.4 billion.

Also questionable is whether nurses should be given more than a 1% recommended wage increase. A 5% increase would cost about 1.7 billion per year.

This is a politically dangerous area for the government. Postponing follow-up programs for missed care not only hurts millions of patients, but also risks saving higher costs for long-term ill health. When it comes to nurse salaries, pastors seem to stick to 1%, but this will cause considerable outrage.

catch up with school

Another resource-heavy area in need of more funding due to Covid. Students need help catching up on the learning they have lost for months outside the classroom.

One of the most important spending decisions Johnson will face in the coming months is how much it will invest in providing catch-ups to close the widening and disproportionate achievement gap, primarily through additional small-group tutoring.

This month, the government has promised an additional 1.4 billion in spending, a total of 3 billion in the past 12 months. But the new money was less than a tenth of the $15 billion recommended by Sir Kevan Collins, a teenage education recovery commissioner who resigned in protest. More is likely to come, but how much is left to decide?

Pension

Ministers openly commit to a triple lockdown that raises the state pension each year to the highest of inflation, average earnings growth or 2.5%. However, one of Covid’s economic anomalies is that average earnings have increased by close to 5% per year due to a decline in the proportion of low-wage jobs, and this figure is expected to rise further.

For every 1% increase in state pensions administered across the UK, the government will have to pay an additional $800 million per year. So a 5% increase could add 4 billion to the total budget. While this is prohibitively expensive, giving up or modifying triple locks, even temporarily, can be politically risky.

weather change

According to Johnson, the world cannot have a prosperous future without addressing the climate crisis. His 10-point plan includes government investments of 12 billion, including 2.8 billion for accelerating the launch of zero-emission vehicles, 1 billion for energy efficiency, 1 billion for carbon capture and landfill, and 385 million for advanced nuclear energy. Designed to support 250,000 green jobs. .

Johnson pledged to invest tens of billions in rail networks in early 2020 and 5 billion to increase busing, biking and walking and reducing air pollution. There is a 640m Nature for Climate Fund supporting tree planting and peatland restoration, and 5.2 billion for flood and coastal defense over six years. Other countries, such as the United States and Germany, are putting much more effort into environmental policy.

This year, the UK will host Cop26, an international climate summit that will give countries $100 billion (72 billion) of climate finance each year to help developing countries cope with global heating. In 2019, the Prime Minister doubled the UK’s pledge to 11.6 billion over five years, although overall foreign aid has been cut since.

Experts say the No 10 and the Treasury have an opportunity to find a common ground on how to build an economy that creates good jobs while improving the environment.

Courts and the judicial system

Egret of Court Cases He is another area that has been exacerbated by the effects of Covid. It is not uncommon to see a delay of several years before the definition is completed. There are more than 55,000 Crown Court cases awaiting hearing in England and Wales. Ministers are concerned that the extent of the problem could soon become a political crisis.

It’s not easy to put a price on solving the problem, but last year’s Bar Council report calculated that it would cost an additional $2.48 billion per year to restore justice spending per capita to the level it was in 2010, before years of cuts.

Infrastructure / Level Up

It’s somewhat impossible to calculate a budget given that leveling up is more of a vague concept than a coherent project. There are already 4.8 billion level up funds and 3.6 billion UK town funds across the UK. But making a real difference in poorer areas costs a lot more.

The minister also has to grapple with the additional Covid costs of existing infrastructure projects. For example, delays caused by the pandemic are said to add an additional 1.7 billion to the total price of the HS2 rail plan.

royal yacht

Tiddler of public spending conditions 200m. A decision that the Pentagon would meet but nevertheless would likely backfire on the government, even if this idea was re-expressed as the flagship of a trade-based country. It appears that Johnson’s decision was made after a long campaign by his former employer The Telegraph, but there seems to be little enthusiasm for the project among some ministers. Or even among royalty.

