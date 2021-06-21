UK imposes sanctions on Belarus after forced landing of Ryanair flight





The UK, in parallel with the US, Canada and the EU, imposed sanctions on seven individuals and one group of the Belarusian regime in response to the detention of journalists Roman Protasevich and Sofia Sapega following the illegal conversion of Ryanair flight FR4978 in May 2021.

Four individuals and one group were also designated by Lukashenko and his regime in response to the ongoing suppression of democracy and human rights in Belarus.

Sanctions include travel bans and asset freezes for senior officials of the Belarusian regime and BNK (UK) Ltd, an exporter of Belarusian petroleum products. This move will have a significant impact on one of the regime’s main sources of income. Sanctions send a strong signal to Belarusian authorities that the UK will not tolerate people who oppress human rights to the UK or take advantage of our financial institutions.

Foreign Minister Dominic Raab said:

The UK and our partners have today sanctioned those responsible for the continued suppression of democracy and human rights in Belarus.

The Lukashenko regime threatened the lives of airline passengers and crew with a shameful ploy to kidnap Roman Protasevich.

We will work with our allies to bring the regime into account, including further travel bans, asset freezes and shutting down oil export revenue streams.

These sanctions are listed under the Belarusian autonomous sanctions regime. The EU, US and Canada are simultaneously imposing their own sanctions.

The UK is also developing a plan of further action targeting specific sectors of the Belarusian economy.

The UK already imposed groundbreaking sanctions against his son and dignitary, Alexander Lukashenko, of the Belarusian government under the UK human rights sanctions regime in September 2020. The sanctions were imposed as part of a coordinated international approach with Canada. It puts pressure on those responsible for democratic values ​​and oppression.

