50 million infrastructure upgrades to solidify UK’s position as a science powerhouse





The UK’s research and innovation infrastructure will receive 50 million upgrades, and the government aims to strengthen the UK’s science powerhouse status.

The project includes a 17 million investment in the world’s largest and most sensitive radio telescope network, carbon capture technology, state-of-the-art aerial research laboratories and digital research infrastructure.

The funding, which supports more than a dozen infrastructure projects and scoping research, came after the Prime Minister announced a new Ministerial Committee and Office of Science and Technology Strategy. Both will provide strategic direction for using science and technology as tools to solve great societal challenges, level up nationally, and promote prosperity around the world.

Science Minister Amanda Solloway said:

If the past year and a half have taught us that new challenges can arise anytime, anywhere.

By investing millions of dollars in the UK’s research infrastructure, we are putting science and innovation at the center of our efforts to build a better environment while enabling us to meet the challenges of today and tomorrow, from preparing for an epidemic to tackling climate change.

Addressing issues such as climate change and antimicrobial resistance are immediate priorities reflected in the projects that receive funding, but these funds are equally designed to address the challenges and opportunities that may arise in the future.

By building the infrastructure now, the UK will lead the world in developing innovative approaches to the challenges facing society and strengthening the UK’s long-term research capacity.

This investment will be provided through grant funding and is the first of its kind offered through the UK Research and Innovations (UKRI) Infrastructure Roadmap Program to strengthen UK research and innovation capacity.

Professor Dame Ottoline Leyser, UK Research and Innovation Chief Executive Officer, said:

Infrastructure and the skilled workforce that designs, builds, maintains and operates it is essential to research and innovation. Projects like the Square Kilometer Array Observatory and UKRI Airborne Laboratory demonstrate the importance of investing in facilities that help answer your biggest questions and solve your most pressing problems.

This investment provides the basis for the UK to continue to play an important role in advancing scientific research and understanding around the world.

One of the biggest investment increases to be announced today is the Square Kilometer Array Observatory (SKAO), an existing project that will receive 14.75 million of the 50 million announced this fiscal year. With telescopes in South Africa and Australia and headquartered in Manchester, SKAO will have the largest and most sensitive network of radio telescopes on Earth when built.

The SKAO telescope is capable of imaging huge areas of the sky with exceptional sensitivity and unprecedented scale. The image resolution quality will surpass the Hubble Space Telescope and will help lead Britain’s scientific discoveries to maintain its world-class position.

Today’s funding also provides $5.5 million to upgrade the UKRI Airborne Laboratory this fiscal year, enhancing world-leading research capabilities and maintaining state-of-the-art atmospheric research.

This world-class aircraft is unique in the UK and can be deployed anywhere in the world and provides valuable data allowing climate modeling and weather forecasting. Upgrades provide new air pollution and aerosol equipment and assess the impact of pollution on the air and human health to ensure that we can continue to respond to air pollution incidents that can affect society and the economy.

Additional funding is available for projects that cover a wide range of innovation tasks, including:

A national digital research infrastructure to help UK researchers harness the full power of modern digital platforms, tools and technologies, including Net Zero computing, a scope study for UK researchers to develop a CO2 storage testbed that will eliminate the risks of carbon capture and storage. With an industry scale of 17 million to launch, and positioning the UK as a global leader in clean growth funding, we plan an infrastructure that will provide cutting-edge technology to drive innovation in UK screen and performance industry investments to address key health challenges. Unleash the power of population data. Identifies early markers of serious disease for projects to investigate the need for new national flood and drought resilience infrastructure that will provide the world’s leading observational network. As weather events increase due to climate change, the goal is to better understand the water cycle to reduce the impact of floods and droughts in the UK.

The government is working to cement the UK’s position as a science powerhouse, allowing the UK economy to spend 2.4% of its GDP on R&D by 2027.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos