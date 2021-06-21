US investors are looking to buy UK supermarkets. Here’s why:





Morrisons confirmed over the weekend that New York-based Clayton, Dubilier & Rice had made an unsolicited offer of 2.30 ($3.19) per share to grocery retailers. That’s a 29% premium to Friday’s Morrison (MRWSF) closing price, with a market value of around $5.5 billion ($7.6 billion). Shares of the company in London surged more than 30% on Monday, while shares lifted takeover offers and other shares in the sector. Sainsbury’s (JNSSF) and Ocado (OCDDY) were up more than 4%, Marks & Spencer (MAKSY) rose nearly 3% and Tesco (TSCDF) gained more than 1%. Significantly underestimated the company and its future prospects. Clayton, Dubilier & Rice now have until July 17 to make a firm offer.

The move has been undervalued for years due to low yields associated with rapid growth as investor activity in UK retail has risen and bids for UK companies soared, and the weaker pound since the 2016 Brexit referendum.

In October, Walmart (WMT) sold supermarket chain Asda to European private equity group TDR Capital and the founder of its global convenience store business. Separately, Czech billionaire Daniel Kretinsky recently increased his stake in Sainsbury’s to 10%, adding to speculation that it could be the next acquisition target.

Analysts are also speculating that Tesco, the UK’s largest supermarket chain, will also attract buyers.

“The amount of liquidity that reflects monetary policy and the uptake of capital by family offices, high net worth investors and private equity funds means that even Tesco, with a market cap of $18 billion ($25 billion), is not too large to be targeted. Research by Shore Capital Director Clive Black said in a note on Monday.

Sainsbury’s and Tesco, which have benefited from a surge in demand during lockdown, are now ready to benefit from Britain’s strong economic recovery after the pandemic. Analysts say shoppers are more likely to continue eating at home, especially even if restaurants reopen with many offices closed.

Tesco CEO Ken Murphy told analysts in a phone call on Friday that online demand was “incredibly resilient despite easing restrictions.”

“We expect sales to be well above pre-Covid-19 levels for the rest of the year,” he added.

According to Shore Capital’s Black, both major retailers have controlled costs, generated large amounts of cash and closed the price gap with German discounters Aldi and Lidl.

This could be a major target for people like Amazon (AMZN), he added. “The Asda bid and Kretinsky investment mean that Amazon’s planning topic will be one of the ongoing discussions with Sainsbury and Tesco,” Black said. The online retailer, which has been expanding its grocery offerings since purchasing Whole Foods in 2017, already has close relationships with Morrisons, a supplier of dried, fresh and frozen products to Prime and Pantry customers in the UK.

However, the market is not betting on Amazon’s competitive bidding. ” is not marked [Morrisons] Russ Mold, investment director at stockbroker AJ Bell, said Amazon would come in today and offer a higher share price than Clayton, Dubilier & Rice.

“It ticks a lot of private equity boxes,” Morrisons, who owns more than 7 billion ($9.7 billion) of assets, including a real estate portfolio worth more than the company’s market value, as stock prices go down, told CNN Business.

Would you like to return to favor?

Investor interest in UK assets extends beyond grocery stores. According to Mold, there have been more than 50 bids for UK listed companies in the past eight months, of which only six have been abandoned.

The average premium offered was 34%, indicating that many of these companies could be undervalued in the market for years with weak shareholder returns. According to Dealogic data, 95 offers were issued for UK publicly traded companies in the past 12 months with a total value of $107 billion.

“The UK has consistently underperformed on the world stage since the June 2016 Brexit vote,” Mould said in a recent note. “That rotten effort could mean that UK stocks are unloved and potentially undervalued,” he added.

UK and European stock market indices could benefit from post-pandemic recovery given the high representation of companies such as automakers and banks that perform well when the economy is on an uptrend.

They could also offer better value to investors as European markets have seen much stronger gains in US indices over the past decade, when the European market has been hampered by a shortage of tech companies and sluggish economic growth in the region.

The FTSE 100 (UKX) is up 26% over the past decade, while the STOXX 600 (SXXL) in Europe is up 85%. This compares to a gain of over 230% on the S&P 500 (SPX).

Julia Horowitz contributed to the report.

Correction: The previous version of this article missed the number of bids from UK listed companies recorded last year.

