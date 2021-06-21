2020 U.S. Olympic women’s basketball team revealed – WNBA.com





– Experienced team from USA holds 15 Olympic gold medals and 19 World Cup gold medals –

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (June 21, 2021) With just over four weeks before the opening ceremony for the 2020 Olympics, the 2020 U.S. Olympic women’s basketball team was unveiled this morning to a televised audience at the nationwide on NBC TODAY and features two now five-time Olympians, one four-time Olympian, one three-time Olympian, two who will compete in their second Olympics and six who will step onto the Olympic field for the first time this summer. The reigning United States Olympic gold medalists have been selected by the United States Women’s National Basketball Team Player Selection Committee and pending approval from the United States Olympic and Paralympic Committee.

The team’s headliners are longtime United States National Team members Sue Bird (Seattle Storm) and Diana Taurasi (Phoenix Mercury), who each donned an American basketball jersey. for the first time in 2000 and own eight Olympic and seven FIBA ​​World Cup gold medals, and three-time Olympic gold medalist Sylvia Fowles (Minnesota Lynx), who also won World Cup gold FIBA 2010.

Three-time World Cup gold medalist Tina Charles (Washington Mystics) expects third Olympics; while 2016 Olympic gold medalists Brittney Griner (Phoenix Mercury) and Breanna Stewart (Seattle Storm), who each won two World Cup gold medals, return to chase a second Olympic gold in Tokyo .

Jewell Loyd (Seattle Storm) and Aja Wilson (Las Vegas Aces) are two athletes who are aiming for their first Olympic gold medal and who already own a gold medal in the FIBA ​​World Cup.

Ariel Atkins (Washington Mystics), Napheesa Collier (Minnesota Lynx), Skylar Diggins-Smith (Phoenix Mercury) and Chelsea Gray (Las As de Vegas).

USA Basketball has never been in a better place, said US Olympic team head coach Dawn Staley (South Carolina), who won three gold medals as an athlete and helped to guide two other Olympic teams to gold as an assistant coach. I am honored to be the coach of such an incredible collection of talented women, both those named to the team and those who have given their all in recent years but will not be with us in Tokyo. The fact that some of the players who won’t dress up this summer would start for any other country is a testament to their talent and what USA Basketball has done to build a program that elevates our female athletes every day. I am so proud to be the coach of Team USA and like all coaches, support staff and our players, I look forward to making America proud this summer.

USA Basketball is proud to announce the athletes who have been selected to play for our United States Women’s National Team at the Tokyo Olympics, said retired General Martin Dempsey, Chairman of the Board of USA Basketball. These young women are elite athletes. Equally important, they are women of character who will represent our country on the world stage with honor, dignity and respect on and off the pitch. These are women with many years of international experience. Two of them, Sue Bird and Diana Taurasi, will compete for their fifth consecutive gold medal, while Sylvia Fowles is looking for a fourth consecutive Olympic gold medal. We are really lucky to have this group representing us.

The XXXII Olympic Games women’s basketball competition will take place from July 26 to August 31. 8 at Saitama Super Arena, Saitama, Japan.

Including their 15 Olympic gold medals and their combined 19 gold medals in the FIBA ​​World Cup, the athletes nominated to the team collectively own 60 gold medals, including three in 3 × 3 competitions, a silver and three bronze medals with USA Basketball at all official international levels. competition. Additionally, they compiled a combined record in an American basketball uniform, including exhibition games, of 749-37 (0.953 winning percentage).

In addition, the team includes four athletes who have been named American Basketball Female Athlete of the Year nine times. Taurasi tops the list with four (2006, 2010, 2012, 2016), Stewart earned it three times (2011, 2013, 2018) and Charles (2009) and Wilson (2015) also earned this honor.

All 12 athletes competed in the 2019-2020 U.S. National Basketball Team’s Expanded Training Program which saw the United States post a 17-1 record, including 5-1 against the US National Basketball Teams. NCAA Division I in exhibition games and 12-0 against FIBA ​​international teams. sanctioned competitions.

Heading into their fifth Olympics, Bird and Taurasi are set to join an extremely elite club. Since 1936 when men’s basketball was first officially included in the Olympic program and 1976 when women’s basketball was first played at the Olympics, only six athletes in the world have participated in five competitions. Olympic basketball. Besides the American Teresa Edwards, who won four gold medals and one bronze medal from 1984 to 2000, the Spanish Juan Carlos Navarro (2000-16, two silver medals and one bronze medal), the Brazilian Adriana Moiss Pinto (2000-16, a bronze medal) and Oscar Schmidt (1980-96), Australians Andrew Gaze (1984-2000) and Puerto Rico Tefilo Cruz (1960-76) complete the list.

Additionally, Fowles will join a short list of American basketball players who have competed in at least four Olympics. In addition to Bird, Edwards and Taurasi, USA Basketball quadruple Olympians include Carmelo Anthony (2004-2016), Tamika Catchings (2004-2016) and Lisa Leslie (1996-2008).

Dan Hughes, Cheryl Reeve (Minnesota Lynx) and Jennifer Rizzotti (Connecticut Sun), who helped USA win a gold medal at the 2018 FIBA ​​World Cup, are assistant coaches for the Olympic team American Women’s Basketball 2020.

Chaired by United States Women’s National Team Director Carol Callan, the US National Women’s Basketball Team Player Selection Committee includes the three-time Olympic gold medalist and two-time gold medalist World Cup Katie Smith as athlete representative; WNBA representatives Bethany Donaphin, league operations manager, and Connecticut head coach Sun Curt Miller; and University of Connecticut head coach Geno Auriemma, who has coached US teams to gold medals at the last two Olympics and FIBA ​​World Cups, serves as special advisor.

2020 Women’s Olympic Basketball Competition The Americans will open the Olympic preliminary round on July 27 against 2019 FIBA ​​Africa Champion Nigeria at 12:40 a.m. (all times shown are EDT), take on host and gold medalist Japan. FIBA Asia 2019, July 30 at 00:40, and will close the first round with a match against France, FIBA ​​Europe 2019 silver medalist, on August 2 at 00:30 SEE THE SCHEDULE HERE

The teams will be ranked after the preliminary round, and the top two teams from each of the three groups and the top two third teams, according to FIBA ​​placement rules, will qualify for the medal round. In the medal round, the teams will face off in a knockout group, with the winners progressing from the quarter-finals on August 4 to the semi-finals on August 6. The bronze medal game will be played on August 7 (3:30 a.m.) and the gold medal game will be played on August 8 (August 7 at 10:30 p.m. EDT), the morning of the 2020 closing ceremony.

The world’s No.1 team, the United States, won the gold medal at the 2018 FIBA ​​World Cup, which qualified the nation for the 2020 Olympics. Either way, the United States is said to have secured a place in the FIBA ​​qualifying system after winning gold with a 6-0 score at FIBA ​​AmeriCup 2019 in Puerto Rico, 3-0 for first place in FIBA 2019 Pre-Olympic Qualifying Tournament and claiming first with a 3-0 record at the FIBA ​​2020 Olympic Qualifying Tournament in Serbia.

The United States, which owns a historic 66-3 Olympics record, enters the Tokyo Olympics with a 49-game winning streak in Olympic competition, which began with the bronze medal match in 1992 and includes a record six consecutive gold medals. .

In 2016, at the last Olympic Games, the United States won the gold medal, while Spain took silver and Serbia the bronze.

2020 United States Olympic Women’s Basketball Team

Ariel Atkins (Washington Mystics) Sue Bird (Seattle Storm) Tina Charles (Washington Mystics) Napheesa Collier (Minnesota Lynx) Skylar Diggins-Smith (Phoenix Mercury) Sylvia Fowles (Minnesota Lynx) Chelsea Gray (Las Vegas Aces) Brittney Griner (Phoenix Mercury) )) Jewell Loyd (Seattle Storm) Breanna Stewart (Seattle Storm) Diana Taurasi (Phoenix Mercury) Aja Wilson (Las Vegas Aces)

Head Coach: Dawn Staley, University of South Carolina Assistant Coach: Dan Hughes Assistant Coach: Cheryl Reeve, Minnesota Lynx Assistant Coach: Jennifer Rizzotti, Connecticut Sun

