UK warns that overseas travel won’t return to normal until next year





Boris Johnson has warned British vacationers and businesspeople that international travel won’t return to normal until next year, bringing a new blow to the travel sector.

While visiting a laboratory in Hertfordshire, Prime Minister Lee said the UK government’s priority is to keep people safe in the UK.

“I want to stress that this will be a difficult year to travel, no matter what,” he said. “It will be cumbersome and delayed, because keeping our country safe and preventing the virus from coming back is our top priority.”

Johnson’s remarks came days after two cabinet ministers advised people to book summer vacations in the UK rather than abroad.

The government has introduced an international travel traffic light system that allows only people from “green list” countries to skip the 10-day quarantine upon arrival. There are currently 11 destinations on the green list, although other countries may be added in the next update on Thursday.

Johnson offered the travel industry glimmer of hope, confirming that ministers are reviewing quarantine plans for people from countries on the “pumpkin list” if they have received two doses of coronavirus vaccines. “There is a lot of potential, as nearly 60% of adults have two jabs. When it comes to travel, we will definitely see it,” he said.

British Airways, the industry’s trade body, wrote Monday that it could suspend quarantine “given the vaccine’s surprising efficacy” for travelers vaccinated from Amber List countries to transport Secretary Grant Sapps.

Boris Johnson said the data ‘looks good’ as it met the delayed goal of lifting COVID-19 restrictions by July 19th. © Getty Images

“If meaningful reopening is not possible this summer. . . Then target economic support, including an additional 100% extension, will be essential for UK airlines to get to the point where they can reopen to protect tens of thousands of jobs,” the group warned.

UK public health chief epidemiologist Susan Hopkins said the new system will model the Israeli approach, allowing citizens with two jabs to test before and after a flight and travel without quarantine.

At the same time, ministers are recruiting 40,000 people to join a pilot plan to repeal the requirement that citizens be quarantined for 10 days if they come in contact with an infected person as long as they have two jabs.

recommendation

Health Minister Matt Hancock told the BBC that the government could remove the quarantine for systems that use lateral flow testing on a daily basis. “We’re not ready to take that step yet, but it’s something I’d like to see. When it makes sense to do so, we’ll introduce it based on clinical advice,” he told the BBC.

Johnson said the data “looks good” last year, meeting the delayed goal of lifting Covid-19 restrictions by July 19. “If you look at the efficacy of the vaccine against all the strains we see right now, and look at where we are now — so Alpha, Delta, Kappa a lot of them — July 19 seems like a good ending point for that,” he said .

About 10,633 new cases of Covid-19 were reported across the UK on Monday, an increase of 2,891 on the same day last week. Five deaths were confirmed last Monday, up from three.

An additional 273,158 doses of vaccine were administered, of which three-fifths were the first dose, and the rollout was extended to 18+ over the weekend. But Monday’s immunization figures were down 17% per week.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos