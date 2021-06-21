US Department of Commerce Cancels TikTok and List of WeChat Prohibited Transactions





WASHINGTON, June 21 (Reuters) – The U.S. Department of Commerce announced Monday it was canceling a list of prohibited transactions with TikTok and WeChat released in September as the Trump administration sought to block new U.S. downloads of the two Chinese apps.

The withdrawals came after President Joe Biden earlier this month withdrew a series of Trump-era executive orders to ban new downloads of Tencent-owned WeChat (0700.HK) and TikTok, and ordered a Commerce Department’s review of security issues related to them. applications and others.

Trump’s Commerce Department had also sought to ban other transactions that would have effectively banned the use of WeChat in the United States and then called for similar restrictions that would have banned the use of TikTok.

The ministry did not immediately comment.

The Biden order ordered the Commerce Department to monitor software applications such as TikTok that could affect US national security, as well as make recommendations within 120 days to protect US data acquired or accessed by companies. controlled by foreign adversaries.

A reflection of the American flag can be seen on the panels of the WeChat and TikTok apps in this illustrative photo taken on September 19, 2020. REUTERS / Florence Lo / Illustration

WeChat, which has been downloaded at least 19 million times by US users, is widely used as a medium for services, games, and payments.

Biden’s executive order revokes the WeChat and TikTok orders issued by Trump in August, as well as another in January that targeted eight other communications and financial technology software applications.

The January Trump order ordered officials to ban transactions with eight Chinese apps, including Ant Group’s Alipay (688688.SS) and Tencent’s QQ Wallet and WeChat. No ban has been issued to date.

The Trump administration had appealed court orders blocking the TikTok and WeChat bans, but after Biden took office in January, the US Department of Justice asked to stay the appeals.

A separate US National Security Review of TikTok, launched in late 2019, remains active.

Reporting by David Shepardson

