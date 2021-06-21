Belarus: US, EU, UK and Canada impose new sanctions





In a joint statement, the partners said they were “united in our deep concern over the Lukashenka regime’s continued attacks on human rights, fundamental freedoms and international law.”

“Today we took coordinated sanctions action in response to the May 23 forced landing of a Ryanair commercial flight between two EU member states and the politically motivated arrest of journalist Raman Pratasevich and his partner Sofia Sapega, as well as the continued attack on human rights and fundamental freedoms, ”the statement said.

Pratasevich, a Lukashenko critic, was arrested after his Ryanair flight between Greece and Lithuania was forced to land in Minsk. The hijacking of the flight and his arrest sparked international outcry, and Pratasevich’s appearances on Belarusian state television prompted opposition members and observers to suggest he was showing signs of torture.

In a separate statement on Monday, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced visa restrictions on 46 officials “for their involvement in undermining or degrading institutions in Belarus, rendering those individuals generally ineligible for entry to United States”.

“These people hold key positions in the presidential administration, the State Security Committee of the Republic of Belarus (Belarusian KGB), the Interior Ministry, the Investigation Committee, the Ministry of Information , Ministry of Sports and Tourism, National Border Committee, Ministry of Health, Constitutional Court, Prosecutor’s Office and District Courts in Minsk, “he said.

The US Treasury Department has sanctioned 16 other people and five entities, including Lukashenko’s press secretary and his former chief of staff, who is currently president of the Republic Council of the National Assembly.

“The people nominated today harmed the Belarusian people through their activities around the fraudulent presidential election on August 9, 2020 in Belarus and the brutal crackdown that followed against protesters, journalists, members of the ‘opposition and civil society,’ the Treasury Department said. in a press release Monday.

U.S. Ambassador to Belarus Julie Fisher told lawmakers in early June that new sanctions would come “soon,” and a source told CNN that the Biden administration attempted to announce the sanctions during the first President Joe Biden’s international trip – before he met Russian President Vladimir. Putin – but the EU has not been able to meet the same timetable and the US has decided to wait and move forward alongside its allies. Biden told a press conference after the meeting that he discussed Belarus during his meeting with Putin in Geneva.

The European Union announced on Monday sanctions against 78 people and eight Belarusian entities after a meeting of the Foreign Affairs Council attended by Belarusian opposition leader Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya.

“Seven people and one entity subject to this new round of restrictive measures have been named in connection with the illegal forced landing of a Ryanair flight in Minsk, Belarus on May 23, 2021, endangering aviation safety, and the detention by the Belarusian authorities of a journalist Raman Pratasevich and Sofia Sapega. Among those targeted are also several personalities from the business world who support and profit from the Lukashenko regime, “the EU Council said in a statement.

The Canadian Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced sanctions against 17 people and 5 entities.

The UK has imposed sanctions on seven people and one entity “in response to the detention of journalist Roman Protasevich and Sofia Sapega following the illegal hijacking of Ryanair flight FR4978 in May 2021,” the Ministry of Business said foreigners and the Commonwealth in a press release,

“4 individuals and 1 entity have also been appointed in response to the continued suppression of democracy and human rights in Belarus by Lukashenko and his regime,” he said.

CNN’s Kylie Atwood contributed to this report.

