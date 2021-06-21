TRA opens first case in response to UK industry application





The Trade Remedies Authority (TRA) has launched its first investigation in response to an application from the UK industry. The case started on Monday 21st June.

The TRA will investigate whether aluminum extrudates are dumped into the UK by People’s Republic of China companies.

Aluminum extrusion is commonly used to manufacture heavy equipment such as components in infrastructure projects such as mining, oil and gas, chemical and refining equipment. It can also be found in windows, doors and railings, cars, buses and trains, air conditioners, personal vessels and medical equipment.

Trade Remedies Authority Oliver Griffiths, Chief Executive Officer, said:

The investigation into the potential dumping of aluminum extrusions in China marks the UK’s first new trade bailout case. We encourage all parties interested in the UK aluminum extrusion market to contribute to an investigation into whether dumping has occurred and whether remedies are the right answer for the UK economy.

The TRA has received applications from UK producers, where collective production accounts for more than half of total UK production, and has concluded that the applications contain sufficient evidence to justify a full investigation.

The TRA will now seek information from all stakeholders to ascertain whether aluminum extrudates have been dumped in the UK, whether it has harmed UK industry and whether measures to mitigate the damage would be beneficial to the UK is. .

TRA was established as an independent body earlier this month after the Trade Act was passed. Find out more about launching your institution.

Find out more about how to contribute to the investigation and the TRA’s current case load. This includes a review of steel protection measures, cold rolled flat steel products, and conversion to HFP rebar.

Background information:

The Trade Remedies Authority is a UK agency investigating whether new trade remedies are needed to combat unfair import practices and unexpected spikes in imports. TRA was launched on 1 June 2021 as a regular body of the Ministry of International Trade (DIT). Prior to launch, it operated as the Trade Remedies Investigation Agency (TRID) of DIT. The trade bailout investigation was conducted by the EU Commission on behalf of the UK until it left the EU. When the UK left the EU, 43 EU trade remedies of interest to UK producers were applied to UK law and the TRA is currently reviewing each measure to assess whether it suits UK needs. UK industry concerned about imports could file applications for a new trade remedy from January 2021. These applications will be considered by the TRA to determine if there is a basis for an investigation. This will be the first investigation the TRA will undertake in response to a UK industry application. Anti-dumping measures are one of three types of trade remedies allowed by the World Trade Organization (WTO), along with offsets and safeguards against offsetting subsidies that address the sudden and unexpected flood of imports. The materials investigated in this case are rolled, drawn, extruded, forged or cast aluminum extrusions exported from China in the form of rods, rods, profiles, tubes and pipes.

