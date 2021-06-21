Russian accused of murder in death of American student Catherine SerouExBulletin





Alexander Popov, who was arrested on suspicion of murder in the death of Catherine Serou, sits behind glass in a courtroom in the Russian city of Gorodets on June 20. Roman Yarovitsyn / AP hide the legend

. Roman Yarovitsyn / AP

Roman Yarovitsyn / AP

Russian authorities have charged a man with murder in the death of American student Catherine Serou, who went missing last week and was later found dead.

A local court said suspect Alexander Popov drove Serou away before taking her to a wooded area where he had beaten and stabbed her in a “dispute,” the Associated Press reported.

Popov, who is said to have a history of violent crimes, could be sentenced to life in prison if found guilty.

Serou’s mother Beccy Serou told NPR last week that her daughter was in a hurry last Tuesday to return to a clinic in the city of Nizhny Novgorod, about 400 km east of Moscow, where she had performed a payment that has not been made. . The 34-year-old graduate student and former US Navy had enrolled in a LLM program at Lobachevsky University in Nizhny Novgorod in 2019 and hoped to pursue a career as an immigration lawyer, said her mother.

Beccy Serou said Catherine may have gotten into a passing car without waiting for her Uber ride to arrive. The two kept in touch with daily phone calls, and Beccy said the day her daughter went missing she received one last text.

“That said, ‘In a car with a stranger. I hope I’m not kidnapped.’ And that’s the last thing she wrote, “Beccy Serou said in an interview.

Serou said she had been in contact with Nizhny Novgorod police on several occasions since her daughter’s disappearance, as well as with officials from Lobachevsky University.

In a statement to NPR, the US embassy in Moscow said it was “closely monitoring the local authorities’ investigation into the cause of death” and “providing all appropriate assistance to the family.”

“We offer our deepest condolences to the family for their loss,” the embassy said.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos