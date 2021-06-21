COVID-19: UK reports another 10,633 coronavirus cases and 5 deaths | UK News





The UK has reported 10,633 new coronavirus cases and 5 additional deaths, according to official daily statistics.

Today’s numbers compare to 9,284 deaths, 6 deaths yesterday and 10,094 deaths, 8 deaths last Monday.

Another 163,750 people got their first dose of the coronavirus vaccine and 109,408 got their second dose.

Real-time COVID updates in the UK and around the world

That means 43,127,763 people got their first jab and 31,449,915 were fully vaccinated.

Separate figures released by the National Statistical Office showed that 153,000 deaths were registered in the UK, where COVID-19 was mentioned in the death certificate.

The figure comes after the British Prime Minister said on July 19 that it “looks good” to be the “endpoint” for the UK’s coronavirus restrictions.

However, Boris Johnson has not ruled out the possibility of further closures in the winter.

For a more accessible video player, please use the Chrome browser.

PM Says ‘Looks Good’ July 19th

When asked if he could ignore the possibility of rescheduling COVID-19 measures later this year, Johnson said “there is absolutely no rule out that there will be new diseases.”

And the health minister told Sky News that the government plans to repeal the 10-day quarantine requirement for people who have suffered two jabs.

Matt Hancock said the move “is something we are working on and we are very hopeful that it will evolve soon.”

Follow Daily Podcasts on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and Spreaker.

Despite these plans, the prime minister has warned that this year will be a “difficult” plan for international travel “whatever happens” with the coronavirus.

“It’s going to be cumbersome and delayed, because keeping the country safe and preventing the virus from coming back is a top priority,” he said.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos