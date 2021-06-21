US Sailing Launches First-Ever Virtual Experiences Auction in Spring





Posted on June 21, 2021 at 1:26 PM by Jake Fish

Fundraiser Features U.S. Sailing Team Athletes and Coaches

BRISTOL, RI (June 21, 2021) – For the first time ever, US Sailing is hosting a Spring Virtual Auction of Experiences fundraiser to support US Sailing Team athletes!

US Sailing is hosting this online fundraiser from Monday June 21 to Monday June 28, 2021.

Help us raise the essential funds needed to support the dedicated and hardworking athletes of the US Sailing Team. Resources collected from the auction will fund important resources that support athletes’ training, travel and equipment needs.

Have you ever wanted to spend a day on the water with a sailor from the US Sailing Team? Learn a thing or two from an expert coach? Or do you venture outside the sport of sailing and have an experience with an athlete while skiing, surfing or golfing? Now is your chance!

US Sailing is hosting this Live Auction of Unique Experiences, featuring events with various athletes, coaches and leaders from US Sailing and the US Sailing Team. All funds will go directly to participating athletes.

US Sailing Team Spring Live Auction Experiences Menu:

Splicing tutorial with Maggie Shea Keelboat Zoom with Dave Hughes and Stu McNay A day of golf with Stephanie Roble Olympic talk and Q&A with Pedro Pascual A surf session with Ian Barrows Hit the slopes with Hans Henken Ride with Paul Cayard in San Francisco Dinner with the American Sailing Team at Camp Miami Training session with Nikki Barnes Training session with the Bommarito Performance Systems team Nutrition session with Lara Dallman-Weiss Skiing in Utah with Sally Barkow Coaching by the US Sailing Team Head Coach Luther Carpenter Coaching Session with Paige Railey Sailing on Long Island with Luke Muller Ride with Leandro Spina in Long Beach Testing Equipment with Riley Schutt Collector’s Item: Signed Olympic Flag

You can access our Experienceslive Spring Virtual Auction now at: https://www.givergy.us/ussailingauction/

Tags: Olympic Sailing, US Sailing Team, US Sailing Foundation

