



The coronavirus pandemic has provided a “generational opportunity” to work more flexibly, according to the London UK Government Issues Review Chair

Peter Cheese said the coronavirus “absolutely promoted” the idea that flexible work should be considered as acceptable as a standard five-day workweek.

His remarks came in an interview with POLITICO as Cheese’s “flexible working group” weighed the legal ramifications of post-epidemic employment.

The coronavirus has revolutionized the way employees work overnight, where they are sent home and have to call into meetings via video conferencing, and many city centers don’t have the general experts. This has sparked a new focus on how employees can balance work and private life, with calls to maintain some aspects of remote work, part-time work, and job sharing, as well as arguments for those who must be present at work. Don’t lose.

Cheese argues that Britain should “move” from a simple nine-to-five culture, and that “these various forms of work should be considered part of the standard.” “There are many different mechanisms that can support people with this more flexible way of working. This can help in terms of inclusion, well-being and life balance.”

Cheese, chief executive of the industry group Chartered Institute of Personnel and Development (CIPD), has criticized ministers for “mixed messaging” over whether people should return to work or continue at home after the pandemic has subsided.

Towards the end of the first wave of Britain, there were briefings within the government that people would be forced to return to their offices. That didn’t happen because the second wave of the virus prevented the easing of restrictions. But now the UK government is expected to take a more nuanced approach and leave the decision to business, and cheese believes it’s the right move as the UK emerges from the pandemic and beyond.

“I don’t think it’s about government getting involved at any level about what practices businesses should adopt or how they should think about hiring,” he said. “This is a problem that businesses have to solve. He added that just discussing telecommuting risks polarizing the debate. This is because many factors are involved in improving the working environment for most people, such as more flexible working hours.

Cheese said his task force would not propose contract changes or other terms of employment in its ongoing review of the legal environment for flexible work. And while he declined to draw on what the task force could recommend in a second planned review of increasing flexible working hours, it sounded hopeful when pressure was put on whether the UK could move on to a four-day culture.

“I don’t think we’re at that point,” he said. “But who knows? If we can really make these things work for us, if we can really enable technology [a] Work is better balanced and everything else is good for all of us. Then we will see more adoption of these kinds of things.”

He added: “If you said something would change, […] What we call the standard five-day working week is starting to change. And it can come in many different forms, one of which can be a four-day week.”

But Cheese said those changes would come from “emergency practices” rather than laws. “In other words, organizations are starting to do things like that rather than government edicts.”

The remuneration manifesto promised to “promote flexible work and consult with employers about making it default unless the employer has a good cause.” CIPD is one of those organizations that recommends to employees the right to flexible work options from the start date rather than after the 26-week workweek, which is the current rule.

Overall, Cheese argued that thinking about the future of work creates a balance between individuals and employers and encourages businesses to trust people more about their outputs than their inputs. But here’s the pandemic-triggered inventory, and cheese predicts that the pandemic will be a “catalyst” for flexible work “to be seen as the norm, not the exception.”

