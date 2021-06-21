Covid deaths in the United States drop below 300 per day for the first time since March of last year | Joe biden





Deaths in the United States from Covid-19 fell below 300 per day for the first time since March last year during the first wave of the pandemic.

Data from federal sources also showed the willingness to shoot the house is approaching an encouraging stage: 150 million Americans fully immunized.

Joe Biden, however, was to fall short of his pledge to ship 80 million doses of the Covid-19 vaccine overseas by the end of June, due to regulatory and other obstacles.

Jen Psaki, the White House press secretary, told reporters that sending in the snaps was proving to be a Herculean logistical challenge that the administration was unable to meet.

The death toll in the United States from Covid-19 stands at more than 601,000. The global number is close to 3.9 million. The actual numbers in both cases are believed to be significantly higher.

About 45% of the U.S. population has been fully vaccinated, according to the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. More than 53% of Americans have received at least one dose, the CDC also said on Monday.

New cases are around 11,400 per day, up from more than 250,000 in early January during the last wave of coronavirus in the United States. The daily death toll in the United States fell to 293, according to Johns Hopkins University, after reaching more than 3,400 in mid-January.

The coronavirus was the third leading cause of death in the United States in 2020, behind heart disease and cancer, according to the CDC. Now, CDC data suggests more Americans die each day from accidents, chronic lower respiratory disease, strokes or Alzheimer’s disease than from Covid-19.

In New York City, Governor Andrew Cuomo said on Monday that the state had 10 new deaths. At the height of the epidemic there, in the spring of 2020, nearly 800 were dying per day.

In Washington, the White House announced final allocations for vaccine doses to be exported, with 60 million snapshots destined for the global vaccine-sharing alliance Covax and 20 million to specific partners.

But less than 10 million doses have been shipped so far, with 2.5 million delivered to Taiwan over the weekend and around 1 million to Mexico, Canada and South Korea earlier this month.

During a briefing, Psaki said: What we found to be the biggest challenge isn’t actually procurement, we have a lot of doses to share with the world, but it’s a Herculean logistical challenge.

On May 17, Biden announced that over the next six weeks, the United States of America will send 80 million doses overseas, adding: This will be more vaccines than any country has. shared to date five times more than any other country more than Russia and China, which has donated 15 million doses.

Earlier this month, he announced that in addition to the 80 million, the United States was purchasing doses of 500 million from Pfizer to make a global donation, with the first deliveries expected in August.

Biden has pledged to supply other countries with all 60 million US-produced doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine, which is not approved for use in the United States. The doses were blocked by a safety review by the Food and Drug Administration.

Biden had to be able to meet the 80m commitment without AstraZeneca. The White House earlier this month unveiled plans for the first 25 million doses to be exported from Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccine stocks. Some have started to ship.

Thanks to Covax, the last batch of doses will include around 14 million for Latin America and the Caribbean; about 16m for Asia; and about 10m for Africa. About 14 million doses will be shared directly with other countries.

Meanwhile, the US demand for shots collapsed.

Ana Diez Roux, dean of the school of public health at Drexel University, said the drop in infection and death rates is cause for celebration.

But she warned the virus still had a chance to spread and mutate given low vaccination rates in some states, including Mississippi, Louisiana, Alabama, Wyoming and Idaho.

So far, it appears that the vaccines we have are effective against the variants that are circulating, said Diez Roux. But the more the virus passes from person to person, the more time it takes for the variants to develop, and some of them could be more dangerous.

