UK geothermal lithium player succeeds in $7 million crowdfunding





ZeroCarbon Lithium Scheme Model (Source: Cornish Lithium)

Cornwall, UK-based Cornish Lithium has successfully raised £6m through crowdfunding to support the progress of its geothermal lithium project.

Cornish Lithium, based in Cornwall, UK, has successfully completed a crowdfunding campaign raising a total of £6m (about $7m) to help the company further advance its geothermal and rock projects.

Cornish Lithium Ltd, a mineral exploration and development company based in Cornwall, UK, announced the success of a crowdfunding campaign on Crowdcube. The company opened an opportunity to pre-registered investors at 9am today and raised its £6m target in 20 minutes.

Jeremy Wrathall, CEO and Founder of Cornish Lithium, said: We are delighted with the support we have received so far for our recent crowdfunding round. Additional funds will be used to continue progress towards our goal of creating a battery metal hub for the UK. We have made significant strides in geothermal and rock workflows since our last fundraising for Crowdcube. We also continued to attract government support through additional funding, as well as receiving a marine exploration license from Crown Estate.

Acquiring the Lepidico license at the end of 2020 will unlock the Trelavour Project’s significant potential. We have now successfully completed our second drilling campaign in Trelavour, and this data will allow us to publish our virgin resources this fall. We’ve also made great strides in completing the construction of a geothermal water test facility at United Downs. The team is currently testing the technology of other DLE (Direct Lithium Extraction) technology providers. This work will help determine the most appropriate technology to use at the pilot plant, which is planned to be commissioned by United Downs in March 2022.

Cornish Lithium announced on December 7, 2020 a nominal battery of lithium mica samples obtained from an initial hard rock lithium drilling program using Lepidico Ltds (Lepidico)’s proprietary and environmentally responsible L-Max and LOH-Max process technology. Announced successful production of grade lithium hydroxide. . Following these successful test results, Cornish Lithium has obtained an exclusive license to use its Lepidicos processing technology covering the St Austell area. The company has since completed a second drilling campaign on the Trelavour project, and work is currently underway to define a JORC resource for the project, which will ultimately define the size of the project. In addition, testing work is being carried out to optimize lithium extraction from mica minerals in granite. Grinding Solutions Ltd, a Cornish mineral processing consulting and laboratory, built a demonstration mineral concentrator plant, which is now being used to improve plant designs for use by Cornish Lithium for lithium-containing granite extracted from the Trelavour project. The results of this work, along with a resource statement, inform a project scoping study funded in part through a grant awarded by the Government Automotive Innovation Fund in April 2021.

In addition, Cornish Lithium is leading a consortium in collaboration with Imerys and HSSMI, a sustainable manufacturing innovation consulting firm, to evaluate the feasibility of co-production of lithium and Chinese clay (kaolin) in Cornwall (the CLiCCC project). The CLiCCC project will evaluate the potential to produce lithium from waste generated from current and past kaolin operations, and this £1 million project will benefit from Innovate UKs funding.

On June 7, 2021, Cornish Lithium announced the completion of construction of a geothermal water test site in United Downs. This site is a testing facility designed to test several DLE technologies in both deep water (provided by GeoCubed in partnership with Geothermal Engineering Ltd (GEL)) and shallow geothermal water (provided by the Cornish Lithiums Research Borehole). The test work is designed to identify these highly selective technologies that are best suited for low-carbon extraction of lithium from Cornish geothermal water.

The company, which has received funding from the UK Governments Getting Building Fund, is working with partner Geothermal Engineering Ltd to build a £4 million lithium extraction pilot plant in Cornwall. If successful, the company believes this pilot plant will set the stage for the much larger geothermal and lithium extraction industries across Cornwall.

Crowdfunding was done by Crowdcube, more information can be found at www.crowdcube.com/cornishlithium.

Source: Company Release

