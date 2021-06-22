UK aid cuts global humanitarian spending by $284 million | help





International humanitarian spending by public donors fell by $284 million ($244 million) between 2019 and 2020, according to a new report from the Independent Development Initiative, with the UK government cutting humanitarian funding in most major Western countries. I did.

The annual Global Humanitarian Aid Report is considered one of the premier sources for providing objective statistics on aid trends and humanitarian needs, and the report highlights the tremendous pressures currently being placed on UN-coordinated humanitarian appeals. The total cuts in the UK amount to $900 million. increased by others. Humanitarian aid can be multilateral or bilateral, but does not include all foreign aid designed to provide long-term resilience. The UK has cut massive aid budgets as priorities are given to unprecedented cuts in the size of the economy and dealing with the impact of Covid-19 in the UK.

The report said the aid cuts were made despite an increase of 19 million people in need due to COVID-19.

While most donors increased humanitarian spending in 2020, this was offset by cuts in funding from several major donors, including the UK, Saudi Arabia and the UAE. Germany and the US increased their funding by 27% and 6% respectively, but the UK government cut its total humanitarian funding by almost a third (31%), causing the government’s international humanitarian funding to decline for the second year in a row.

The UK’s 31% cut is said to be the biggest cut from a major donor outside Saudi Arabia, which cut funds by 53%.

Total cuts in public humanitarian aid in 2020 were measured at 1.2% (284 million) from $24.5 billion in 2019 to $24.2 billion in 2020. This resulted in a significant drop in funding of 3.1% ($793 million) in 2019.

The amount of international humanitarian aid increased steadily from 2012 to 2018, peaking at $31.5 billion in 2018. Between 2012 and 2018, funding grew at a CAGR of 12%.

Overall UN humanitarian appeals rose 27% in 2020 to a record $38.8 billion. The number of appeals also increased from 36 to 55, of which 17 were entirely responses to Covid.

This appeal resulted in the largest funding shortfall of $18.8 billion, with only 52% of the total. Within it, the Covid-19-related requirements were much shorter, with only 40% of the required funding provided.

At the same time, the pandemic is diverting finances from other urgent humanitarian needs, and the top 20 donors are cutting $4.5 billion in non-Covid humanitarian funds between 2019 and 2020. Tribes are hitting some of the world’s most vulnerable countries. They are also at the highest risk of Covid-19 impact.

In 2021, more than half of those in need lived in nine countries. Six countries each face difficulties with more than 10 million people: Yemen (24.2 million), DRC (23.4 million), Venezuela (14.3 million), Afghanistan (14 million), Syria (11.7 million) and North Korea (10.9 million). million).

The number of people displaced worldwide has increased for the ninth year in a row. In 2020, the total number of people displaced increased to 82.1 million (an increase of 3.4%). More than half (52%) of displaced people have lived in countries that are very high or at high risk from the impact of Covid-19. Exposure to the risk of the Covid-19 pandemic is particularly acute for refugees in sub-Saharan Africa, where 99% of the refugees were living in high-risk Covid areas.

