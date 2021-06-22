New marine ecology course to increase the number of citizen scientists based in the UK





The Field Studies Council has partnered with the marine conservation charity ORCA to increase the number of UK citizen scientists who can take action to protect the UK’s whale and dolphin populations.

Experts from the Shropshire-based outdoor education charity, the Field Studies Council and the marine conservation charity ORCA, aim to increase the number of people interested in understanding the marine mammals living in British waters to protect the species from extinction. are doing

Organizations that support royalty and leading wildlife experts have designed a series of courses to educate people about the importance of marine mammals, the threats they face, and population conservation strategies.

The course also shows participants how everyone can participate in marine conservation and actively help protect marine life across the UK.

Clare Rooney, FSC’s Green Technology Training and Engagement Manager, said the partnership is very exciting and the two organizations are

It is nationally recognized and supports conservation initiatives by collecting additional data related to the migration and size of whale and dolphin populations.

She said: This is a fantastic opportunity for anyone who wants to learn more about Britain’s fascinating marine life and develop the skills needed to develop the skills needed to make an important national contribution to conservation efforts.

We have two unique online courses through FSC’s newly launched eco-tech program. The first is marine mammal discovery and the second is marine mammal conservation.

“Both were written and developed by ORCA’s training team, which are highly trained experts on marine mammals.

This course provides a distinct pathway for learners to learn from beginner to advanced level with the opportunity to become citizen scientists through ORCA’s OceanWatchers course, which will be hosted by FSC.

This gives learners access to the newly developed ORCA OceanWatchers app to record important scientific data on whale and dolphin species, so they can better understand the population levels of these mammals and develop a clearer picture of their habitat.

According to ORCA, established to study and protect these marine mammals, coastal waters around the UK and Europe are home to a third of whales, dolphins and dolphin species.

That work includes identifying and protecting important whale and dolphin habitats, and the new ORCA OceanWatchers program allows more people to do their job of protecting whales and dolphins.

ORCA’s head of partnerships, Steve Jones, said the new course developed with the FSC will provide the general public with the opportunity to play an active role in the maritime sector.

Science and Conservation as part of this new initiative.

These marine mammals are truly amazing and this process will not only give people insight into their amazing lives, but will also give them the tools they need to become citizen scientists and actively help protect the oceans, he said.

The courses developed in partnership with FSC are unique and will help increase interest and curiosity about natural marine heritage. More people than ever are celebrating nature, and this gives people of all backgrounds the opportunity to reconnect with the ocean.

The course is offered in response to a significant increase in bookings due to growing interest among conservationists in the development of marine national parks across the UK and increased interest in marine life by whale and dolphin tour operators.

For more information on marine ecology courses, visit field-studies-council.org/courses-and-experiences/natural-history-courses.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos