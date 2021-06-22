



UK voters have “limited enthusiasm” for what the Boris Johnson government negotiated with the EU last year for a post-Brexit deal, and only 1 in 5 described it as a “good” deal.

But ahead of the fifth anniversary of the EU referendum on Wednesday on Wednesday, polls found that years of divisive political debates had not changed their minds. Four out of five people who voted said they would still vote the same way.

Sir John Curtice, a political professor at the University of Strathclyde, who led research by the survey group What UK Thinks and the National Center for Social Research (NatCen), said the findings had “little support” for the Brexit trade deal.

Noting Leavers’ limited enthusiasm for the Brexit deal, Curtice said, “It’s hard to argue that the Brexit referendum hasn’t been a reasonable success five years later. At the same time, he added that the results reconciled a minority of voters over the Brexit project.

The overall lukewarm response to the trade deal negotiated by Sir David Frost last year showed that only a third of secession voters felt it was a ‘good’ deal, but the figure reflected the fact that some would have favored it. It left the EU in much more difficult conditions.

The survey was conducted just weeks after the UK left the EU single market on 1 January and is the latest in a series of surveys conducted by What UK Think and NatCen since 2016.

The UK-EU Trade and Cooperation Agreement (TCA) did not cause the expected major disruption to UK ports in January of this year, but a sharp decline in UK exports to the EU in some sectors, such as agri-food, saw exports drop by nearly 50%. Percentage in the first quarter of this year compared to 2019 and 2020.

Other far-reaching impacts, particularly on professional services and travel, have been somewhat overshadowed by Covid-19, which has significantly reduced leisure and business travel to Europe this year.

Despite concerns about the post-Brexit deal, opinion polls show that dissatisfaction with the UK government’s handling of Brexit has fallen from its peak of 88% in the fall, suggesting it will do well on its 2019 election promise to “get Brexit done”.​​​​​​​​​​​​​ continued to prove Johnson’s decision. 2019 is now about 50% higher at a time when Congress is in a deadlock.

Curtice said: “The confidence that voters leaving the UK government had when it seemed unlikely that Brexit was going to be badly shaken, but now it has largely recovered.

At the same time, the survey found that three in four opting out voters now expect either immigration rates to drop or the economy to get better (the two main indicators for Brexit), which many voters say, “Brexit details are principles.”

As to whether a rerun of the 2016 referendum today would have a different outcome, polls said it probably won’t.

The majority of those who did not vote in 2016 now said they would vote to re-join the EU, but it is likely to be canceled by the number of remaining voters, despite wishing the UK to remain a member of the EU. Due to the further upheaval of EU-rejoining, we will no longer vote.

Curtice said, “We estimate that the referendum on ‘rejoin’ versus ‘drop out’ will be in the minority (52%).

Looking into the future, Curtice said it’s not clear if the lifting of Covid-19 restrictions over the next few months will shake public opinion if future difficulties for the UK-EU TCA emerge.

It will depend on whether the opposition Labor Party, which has so far been reluctant to campaign on the Brexit issue for fear of alienating secession voters from the target constituency, is ready to create a future Brexit issue.

“Evidence of Brexit pudding will be included in the meal, and the main course has been delayed by the pandemic,” Curtice told the FT.

“To make a difference, the government’s record will have to be criticized, depending on how willing the opposition is to deal with what the opposition sees as an operational failure for Brexit.”

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos